 Uttar Pradesh News: UIDAI Launches Statewide Biometric Update Drive For Children’s Aadhaar Cards
Uttar Pradesh News: UIDAI Launches Statewide Biometric Update Drive For Children’s Aadhaar Cards

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Regional Office in Lucknow has launched a statewide campaign to ensure mandatory biometric updates in children’s Aadhaar cards. The initiative, being carried out in collaboration with the Basic Education Department and the Board of Secondary Education, aims to prevent Aadhaar deactivation due to missed updates.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
UIDAI launches statewide Aadhaar biometric update drive for children in Uttar Pradesh | Representational Image

Lucknow: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Regional Office in Lucknow has launched a statewide campaign to ensure mandatory biometric updates in children’s Aadhaar cards.

The initiative, being carried out in collaboration with the Basic Education Department and the Board of Secondary Education, aims to prevent Aadhaar deactivation due to missed updates.

Biometric Update Guidelines

According to UIDAI guidelines, children’s Aadhaar must undergo biometric updates including fingerprints, iris scans, and photographs at two key stages: once at the age of 5 and again at 15. Failure to complete these updates may result in the Aadhaar number becoming inactive.

School-Based Camps for Updates

Special Aadhaar enrolment and update camps are being organized in schools across Uttar Pradesh. District Basic Education Officers, school inspectors, block education officers, and principals have been directed to ensure all eligible students complete their biometric updates promptly.

Importance for Welfare Schemes

Officials emphasized that the biometric update is essential for authentication of government schemes and welfare benefits linked to Aadhaar. The move is part of a broader effort to maintain accurate identity data and prevent disruptions in accessing public services.

Parental Guidance

Parents are advised to visit the nearest Aadhaar center or participate in school-based update drives to verify and update their child’s biometric details.

