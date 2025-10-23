 Uttar Pradesh News: Kayastha Community Performs Shastra Puja On Yam Dwitiya In Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh News: Kayastha Community Performs Shastra Puja On Yam Dwitiya In Lucknow

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 09:15 PM IST
article-image

Lucknow: The Kayastha community celebrated Yam Dwitiya with great devotion and enthusiasm on Thursday by performing Shastra (scripture) and Shastra (weapon) worship and offering 56 types of delicacies (bhog) to their revered deity, Lord Chitragupt, praying for the welfare of humanity.

The grand ceremony was organized by the Kayastha Foundation Trust at Bhagwan Shri Chitragupt Dham, Jhulelal Vatika, as part of its annual tradition. The event included the ritual of Kalem-Dawat Puja (worship of pen and inkpot) along with Shastra Puja, followed by the recitation of Lord Chitragupt’s sacred story. Devotees also witnessed the special decoration of the deity.

Event convener Dilip Srivastava said that on the auspicious occasion of Yam Dwitiya, Lord Chitragupt was offered 56 bhog items. “Yam Dwitiya holds great significance for the Kayastha community. It is believed that on this day, devotees worship Lord Chitragupt before resuming writing and other intellectual pursuits, which are paused on Diwali,” he said.

He added that devotees prayed for unity within the Kayastha community and greater political participation. “The continued neglect of Kayasthas in political representation will no longer be tolerated,” Srivastava said. Pens were distributed as prasad to all attendees as a symbolic gesture.

article-image

The ceremony concluded with a grand aarti of the Gomti River, referred to as the life-giver of Lucknow, at Bhagwan Shri Chitragupt Ghat.

Among those present were Kayastha Foundation Trust president Rajeev Srivastava (Raja), convener and advocate Dilip Srivastava, general secretary Manoj Deengar, treasurer Arvind Srivastava, vice president Sanjay Srivastava, along with Kirti Chaudhary, Vivek Srivastava, Swapnil Srivastava, advocate Sanjay Srivastava, Sandeep Srivastava, joint secretaries Anurag Srivastava, Anshu Srivastava, Nitin Srivastava, and Sachin Nigam. Members of other communities also joined the celebration.

