 Mumbai Crime: Antop Hill Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion Of Infidelity; Arrested
According to police reports, Yadav frequently quarreled with his wife, accusing her of infidelity. During their latest argument, he allegedly assaulted her so brutally that she collapsed with severe injuries. Family members and neighbours rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: A gruesome case of domestic violence has came to light from Mumbai’s Antop Hill area on Thursday after a man allegedly murdered his wife following a heated argument. The accused, identified as Ramsingar Yadav, reportedly attacked his wife Chandadevi Yadav at their residence in Pratiksha Nagar after a dispute that turned violent.

According to police reports, Yadav frequently quarreled with his wife, accusing her of infidelity. During their latest argument, he allegedly assaulted her so brutally that she collapsed with severe injuries. Family members and neighbours rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, reported IANS.

The Wadala TT Police have registered a murder case and arrested Ramsingar Yadav. Mumbai Police confirmed that the accused has been taken into custody and cops are now probing into the matter.

Meanwhile, in another violent episode on the same day, a youth named Sonu was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon in Kandivali’s Gandhi Nagar area. The incident, which took place in the Islam Compound, was caught on CCTV and quickly went viral on social media.

The footage shows a heated argument between two men surrounded by onlookers. As tensions escalated, one man suddenly lunged at Sonu and stabbed him. The attacker then fled the scene while the injured victim, dressed in a white shirt, was seen clutching his wound as locals rushed to his aid.

Sonu was later taken to Kokilaben Hospital, where he is currently under treatment. While no arrests have been reported in the Kandivali case so far, residents have demanded swift police action against the accused.

