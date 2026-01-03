PETA Leader Poorva Joshipura Named Among Most Influential Indian-Americans |

Mumbai: Poorva Joshipura, the President of PETA International and Director of PETA India, has been named to the prestigious New India Abroad Impact 100 list. The list recognizes the most influential Indian-American changemakers who are shaping the world today.

Joshipura shared the honor with a high-profile cohort of leaders, including U.S. Second Lady Usha Vance, former Vice President Kamala Harris, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, and tech titans including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Joshipura’s journey began in 1999 as a PETA US intern. By age 23, she was already serving as a research associate, quickly gaining a reputation for developing aggressive campaigns that bridged the gap between street-level protests and corporate boardrooms. Now based in London, Joshipura spent more than half her life working to end animal exploitation through provocative protests, undercover investigations, and work in courts and corporate and government offices.

She was appointed the first-ever president of PETA International, a new operational arm via PETA Foundation UK spanning the UK, India, Jordan, France, and other countries.

Joshipura said, “India’s cultural reverence for animals teaches us that they deserve respect, and that ethos has shaped my work worldwide. Let kindness be our legacy. Make 2026 the year your compassion for animals becomes action.”

Throughout her career, Joshipura has secured landmark victories for animal welfare, including her efforts to ban animal testing for cosmetics in India and successfully advocating for a supreme court ban on using bulls for entertainment. She also convinced Mercedes-Benz to offer leather-free interiors and ended the use of horse-drawn carriages in major tourist hubs like Mumbai and Petra.

Beyond ethical concerns, Joshipura has authored two books, ‘For a Moment of Taste’ and ‘Survival at Stake’. Her writing frames animal rights as a necessity for human existence, arguing that climate change, antibiotic resistance, and pandemics are "inextricably linked" to how society treats animals.

Looking forward, Joshipura is prioritising the use of technology, such as robotic animals for education, to modernise the movement and reach younger generations.

