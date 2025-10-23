Mumbai Crime: Man Stabbed In Kandivali After Heated Argument; CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Mumbai: A youth named Sonu was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon by another man during a violent attack on Wednesday, October 22, in the Islam Compound of Gandhi Nagar of Mumbai's Kandivali. The shocking incident was caught on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media. As per reports, Sonu was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Locals have demanded strict action against the attacker.

The CCTV footage shows a heated altercation between two men in a crowded area, surrounded by onlookers. As the argument intensifies, a few people attempt to separate them. However, one of the men suddenly charges at Sonu and stabs him with a knife.

The attacker is then seen being pulled away by another individual, after which he flees the scene. The victim, dressed in a white shirt, can be seen clutching his wound as bystanders rush to assist him. So far, no official statement or information about arrests has been released by the police.

Another Stabbing Incident Reported Recently

This violent episode comes just two weeks after a similar murder was reported in Dharavi, where a 23-year-old man was killed over a suspected love affair. The incident took place on October 8 at a garment factory on Dharavi Main Road. According to the police, the accused, identified as 22-year-old Sahil Dineshkumar Sharma, allegedly attacked and killed Armaan Ramzan Shah after suspecting that Shah was in a romantic relationship with his sister.

Details On The Murder

The murder occurred at the Garment Factory Shop No. DET 06, located in Poonawalla Chawl. Witnesses told police that Sharma entered the factory around 7 pm, pretending he wanted to meet the owner, Ashraf Mohammad Matin Shaikh.

Moments later, Sharma threw chilli powder into Shah’s eyes, blinding him temporarily and then stabbed him below the right rib cage. When Shah tried to defend himself, he suffered multiple hand injuries. Sharma also threatened the factory owner before fleeing the spot.

Shah was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Based on the complaint filed by the factory owner, Dharavi Police registered a case under Sections 103(1) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. The accused was later arrested after an extensive manhunt.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/