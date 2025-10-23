Dubai-Based Handler Mohammed Salim Sheikh Deported, Arrested By Mumbai Crime Branch In Salim Dola Drug Case

West Bengal News: Home Guard Arrested For Assaulting Junior Doctor At Howrah Hospital | FP Photo

Mumbai: Dubai-based alleged handler Mohammed Salim Sheikh has been deported and taken into custody by the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with the Salim Dola drug trafficking case. Sheikh, identified as one of the key coordinators operating from abroad alongside Salim Dola, is accused of managing drug operations linked to a major MD-manufacturing network in Maharashtra.

Shiekh's Involvement In Drug Racket

According to officials, Sheikh was involved in overseeing the supply chain for a large mephedrone (MD) production unit in Sangli, where raw materials imported through a UAE-based chemical supplier were processed into the synthetic drug.

The investigation into the racket began in February 2024, following the arrest of Parveen Sheikh from Kurla, Mumbai, who was caught with 641 grams of mephedrone. During interrogation, Parveen reportedly revealed that she had been working under the directions of Dubai-based handlers, Salim Dola and Mohammed Salim Sheikh.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.