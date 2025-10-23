Navi Mumbai: Four Booked for Assault and Sexual Harassment Of 18-Year-Old Girl In Sanpada | File Pic (Representative Image)

Navi Mumbai, October 23: Four persons have been booked for allegedly sexually harassing and assaulting an 18-year-old girl after forcibly entering her residence in Sanpada, police said on Thursday.

According to officials from the Sanpada Police Station, the incident took place on the night of October 20 when one of the accused, who had earlier claimed to be in love with the victim, arrived at her home along with three associates.

The group allegedly barged into the house, confronted the girl, and touched her inappropriately. When the victim resisted and asked them to leave, one of the men reportedly attacked her with an iron rod, causing injuries.

Victim’s Brother Also Assaulted

During the altercation, the victim’s brother tried to intervene but was also physically assaulted by the accused. The group fled the scene soon after the incident, police said.

Following a complaint, a case was registered against four persons, two of whom are yet to be identified. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for sexual harassment, assault, and house trespass, officials confirmed.

Investigation Ongoing, No Arrests Yet

As of Thursday, no arrests have been made in the case. The police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused, and further investigation is underway.

Authorities said the statements of the victim and witnesses have been recorded, and medical examination reports are awaited.

"The accused will be arrested soon. We are verifying their backgrounds and gathering evidence,” an officer from Sanpada Police Station said.

With PTI Inputs