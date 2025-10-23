 IndiGo Will Operate Daily Direct Flights Between Mumbai And Madinah; To Become Only Indian Carrier To Offer Direct Connectivity On Route
IndiGo Will Operate Daily Direct Flights Between Mumbai And Madinah; To Become Only Indian Carrier To Offer Direct Connectivity On Route

IndiGo announced daily directs flights between Mumbai and Islamic holy city Madinah in Saudi Arabia. It will be the only Indian carrier to offer direct connectivity between the two cities from November 15.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo | File Photo

Mumbai: IndiGo announced daily directs flights between Mumbai and Islamic holy city Madinah in Saudi Arabia. It will be the only Indian carrier to offer direct connectivity between the two cities from November 15.

Expansion Of IndiGo’s Saudi Network

India’s largest airline according to market share, IndiGo, operates over 150 flights between India and four cities in Saudi Arabia, including Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Madinah. On Wednesday it announced an addition to the Saudi Arabia operations with daily Mumbai-Madinah flights through its Airbus A320 aircraft.

Flight Schedule Announced

The Mumbai-Madinah flight 6E-0059 will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) at 10.05pm and reach at 1.10am the next day according to the local time. Similarly, the return flight 6E-0060 will depart at 9.50pm and reach at 4.45am the next day.

Second IndiGo Connection To Madinah

This new route will be IndiGo's second connection to Madinah, in addition to the existing 4x weekly service from Hyderabad, which is also being increased to daily service from November 16.

This also made IndiGo the only Indian carrier to offer direct connectivity between Mumbai and the holy city. The travel between India and Saudi Arabia is driven by religious tourism, trade, and workforce movement.

Focus On Religious Tourism

Vinay Malhotra, head of sales at IndiGo, said, "Madinah is a destination of deep cultural and spiritual significance that attracts pilgrims from across the globe, including India. We are pleased to launch this new Mumbai-Madinah route with the objective to cater to the growing demand for religious tourism to the holy city. These flights are in addition to our existing flights, Hyderabad to Madinah, and strengthen our vast domestic and growing international network.”

