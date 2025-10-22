IndiGo Kolkata–Srinagar Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Varanasi Due To Fuel Leak

File Pic (Representational Image)

Varanasi: An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Srinagar made an emergency landing at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday after a fuel leak was detected.

There were 166 passengers and crew on board; all were safely evacuated. Airport authorities are investigating the incident. The situation is under control, and normal operations have resumed, according to NDTV.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The aircraft landed safely at 4:10 pm. According to Varanasi Police and airport officials, the pilot immediately alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) upon detecting the fuel leak.

ATC cleared the aircraft for an emergency landing, and the crew successfully brought it to the runway under controlled conditions.

The aircraft is expected to continue its journey to Srinagar following the necessary inspections and repairs.

Airlines Issue Statement

Indigo reacting to the incident issued an official statement. “On Oct 22, 2025, IndiGo flight 6E 6961, operating from Kolkata to Srinagar, made a precautionary landing at Varanasi Airport due to a suspected technical issue."

"As a safety measure, the aircraft has been grounded for necessary checks, and an alternate aircraft has been arranged to continue the journey. At IndiGo, the safety of our passengers, crew, and aircraft is our top priority. We appreciate our customers' patience and cooperation as our teams work to minimise any inconvenience,” the statement read.

Earlier this month, a Hong Kong-bound Qatar Airways flight made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday, 14 October.