UP Proposal Viral Video: Man Applies Sindoor, Ties Mangalsutra At Gaur Central Mall in Ghaziabad; Netizens Amused

A video of a marriage proposal turning into what appears to be an instant wedding at a mall in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a young man getting down on one knee in a classic Western-style proposal, holding out a ring to his girlfriend, who looks visibly surprised and emotional. She accepts the proposal, and the couple shares a hug as onlookers applaud and record the moment on their phones.

Sindoor, Mangalsutra Added Moments Later

Minutes later, the man is seen taking out sindoor and gently applying it to the parting of the woman’s hair a key Hindu wedding ritual symbolising marriage. He then ties a mangalsutra around her neck as the crowd cheers loudly, claps, and continues filming, creating a celebratory and cinematic atmosphere inside the mall.

Netizens Split Over ‘Instant Wedding’ Video

The viral video has drawn mixed reactions online. While some users described the moment as cute, romantic, or a sweet fusion of modern and traditional gestures, many others criticised it as performative, dramatic, staged for social media reels or an unnecessary show of public display.

One user commented, “Good thing, better to stay away from expensive and showy weddings. Use the money for something good.”

Another wrote, “So cute… I never had the courage to even say it face-to-face, and this guy proposes in public. Beyond my league.”

A third user sarcastically remarked, “Sachin bhai, did Bajrang Dal permit this marriage?”