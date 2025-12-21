Rajasthan: CCTV Footage Shows Couple Attacked By Pack Of Stray Dogs On Jodhpur Street

Jodhpur: On December 18, a shocking case of a stray dog attack has come to light after CCTV footage from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur went viral on social media.

The video shows a couple walking side by side on a street when a pack of stray dogs suddenly rushes towards them. The dogs appear aggressive, charging from different directions before attacking the couple, causing both the man and the woman to fall to the ground as the animals bite and pull at them.

Woman Escapes, Man Surrounded Until Rescued

The woman manages to get up and escape the pack, running away in panic. She stumbles briefly but eventually manages to flee with great difficulty.

The man, however, remains on the ground longer, surrounded by the dogs, which continue biting and nipping at him. He is seen trying to fend them off until bystanders rush to the spot. The arrival of passersby causes the dogs to scatter, allowing the man to be rescued.

Telangana: Stray Dogs Maul 7-Year-Old Boy

In another disturbing incident, a group of stray dogs attacked a seven-year-old boy in Telangana’s Rangareddy district on Monday, leaving him severely injured. The incident reportedly occurred in the Hayathnagar area while the child was playing outside his house.

CCTV footage of the attack has also gone viral, showing the dogs mauling the child before help arrived.

India’s Growing Stray Dog Crisis

India is home to one of the world’s largest stray dog populations, estimated at 15–20 million based on government and survey data. Estimates vary widely due to difficulties in counting, with some sources placing the number as high as 50–60 million when semi-owned or community-fed dogs are included.

States such as Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Maharashtra are believed to have the highest stray dog populations. Experts say these dogs thrive in urban areas due to abundant garbage, community feeding, and pet abandonment.