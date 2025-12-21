Five Sentenced To Death In 2023 Kurukshetra Robbery-Murder Of Doctor Vanita Arora, Court Acquits Two Accused

The court of additional district and sessions judge – fast track special court – has sentenced five persons to death penalty in the murder case of Dr Vanita Arora, who was killed by robbers at her residence in Haryana’s Kurukshetra city in 2023. | Representational Image

Chandigarh: The court of additional district and sessions judge – fast track special court – has sentenced five persons to death penalty in the murder case of Dr Vanita Arora, who was killed by robbers at her residence in Haryana’s Kurukshetra city in 2023.

Former Maid Among Five Awarded Death Penalty

While the court sentenced accused Poonam, former maid of Dr Vanita, and four others namely Manish Kumar, Vikramjeet, Vikram and Sunil to death penalty, it acquitted Ketram and Umesh.

The court said in its jail warrant that the death sentence be not executed until and unless the same is confirmed by the High Court under section 407 of BNSS.

It may be recalled that Dr Arora, 60, was killed on January 9, 2023 by four robbers who broke into her home in Sector 13, Kurukshetra. She ran a clinic with her husband Dr Atul Arora from their residence.

Dr Atul in his complaint told police that he woke up hearing his wife’s screams, rushed to the first floor and tried to intervene but was threatened by the robbers who had a pistol. He said that the robbers fatally hit Dr Vanita on the head. He told police that he jumped from the first floor and called the neighbours and the police. The robbers had fled with cash and jewellery before the police came.

The police cracked the case after finding that the couple's former maid Poonam’s role in the crime and subsequently nabbed the remaining persons.