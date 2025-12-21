 Gujarat News: 5-Year-Old Killed In Leopard Attack While Walking With Mother In Amreli
The leopard, hiding in a farm, dragged the boy who was walking behind his mother around 9 am, in-charge Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Pratap Chandu said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 05:47 PM IST
Five-year-old boy killed in leopard attack in Gujarat's Amreli | Representative image

Amreli: A five-year-old son of a farm labourer was mauled to death by a leopard in Gujarat's Amreli district on Sunday morning, an official from the forest department said.

Efforts are on to capture the big cat that attacked a child in Gopalgram village in Dhari town, the official said.

Three cages have been installed, and a team of forest officials are scanning the spot, he said.

The leopard, hiding in a farm, dragged the boy who was walking behind his mother around 9 am, in-charge Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Pratap Chandu said.

The child, Sahil Katara, was left severely injured and was taken to the government hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

In a similar incident last month, a one-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in the Dalkhaniya forest range on November 28.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

