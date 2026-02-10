 Manipur Suspends Internet For 5 Days After Fresh Clashes In Ukhrul
Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 09:01 PM IST
Image for representation

The Manipur government has suspended mobile and internet data services in Ukhrul district for five days starting from midnight, as clashes between two communities entered their third consecutive day, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken after the law-and-order situation deteriorated in parts of the district following communal violence that erupted last Saturday. District Magistrate Ashish Das requested the suspension, stating that the move was necessary to prevent the spread of misinformation that could further inflame tensions.

According to authorities, around 30 houses have been completely gutted in the latest spell of violence. Despite the unrest, police said most villagers have not left their homes, though some students and families have temporarily shifted to rented accommodations due to the new school session. Police have also urged residents not to believe or circulate rumours.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand has been closely monitoring the situation and deputed Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho to engage with representatives of the affected communities. Legislators from both sides also held discussions in Litan, but clashes reportedly continued.

Dikho, however, said the law-and-order situation has been gradually improving, adding that the state government is holding meetings with community leaders and stakeholders to restore peace in Litan and adjoining areas.

Security forces remain on alert as efforts continue to bring normalcy to the violence-hit district.

