 Violent Protests Erupt In Churachandpur Over Manipur Deputy CMs’ Swearing-In, Security Forces Use Tear Gas To Control Mob; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaViolent Protests Erupt In Churachandpur Over Manipur Deputy CMs’ Swearing-In, Security Forces Use Tear Gas To Control Mob; Video

Violent Protests Erupt In Churachandpur Over Manipur Deputy CMs’ Swearing-In, Security Forces Use Tear Gas To Control Mob; Video

A protest against the swearing-in of Manipur’s new Deputy Chief Ministers turned violent in Churachandpur district on Thursday evening. Hundreds of youths clashed with security forces in the Tuibong market area, resorting to stone pelting and tyre burning. Tear gas was fired to disperse the crowd amid anger over Kuki-Zomi MLAs joining the state government.

ANIUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
A protest against the swearing in of new Deputy Chief Ministers of Manipur between Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho turned violent on Thursday as security forces clashed with the mob in Churachandpur district. | X @ANI

Churachandpur (Manipur): A protest against the swearing in of new Deputy Chief Ministers of Manipur between Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho turned violent on Thursday as security forces clashed with the mob in Churachandpur district.

The unrest reportedly began on Thursday at around 6 pm in the Tuibong Main Market area, where hundreds of young protesters attempted to push security forces back to their barracks.

However, when the security forces were reluctant to comply, confrontations escalated side by side with stone pelting, while others burnt tyres in the middle of the road.

The youngsters' anger and resentment overflowed as they were taken to believe that three Kuki Zomi MLAs are joining the Manipur Government with Nemcha having been sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister and another two, LM Khaute and Ngursanglur, due to be sworn in.

FPJ Shorts
'Smriti Mandhana Played With A Massive Flu,' Says Coach Malolan Rangarajan, Lauds RCB Captain After WPL Final Win
'Smriti Mandhana Played With A Massive Flu,' Says Coach Malolan Rangarajan, Lauds RCB Captain After WPL Final Win
'I Am Cancer Survivor...': Maniyanpilla Raju Explains Why He Fled After Accident In Thiruvananthapuram
'I Am Cancer Survivor...': Maniyanpilla Raju Explains Why He Fled After Accident In Thiruvananthapuram
RBI Ups GDP Growth Forecast For Q1 & Q2 FY27 To 6.9% & 7.0%, Cites Strong Domestic Demand & Trade Deals
RBI Ups GDP Growth Forecast For Q1 & Q2 FY27 To 6.9% & 7.0%, Cites Strong Domestic Demand & Trade Deals
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Bans Mobile Phones In Schools From March 1, Announces Fines, SOP For Violations
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Bans Mobile Phones In Schools From March 1, Announces Fines, SOP For Violations
Read Also
TMC MP Mahua Moitra Files FIR Against Those Circulating ‘Fabricated’ Leaked Chats Of Her &...
article-image

According to sources, the Kuki Zomi people have suffered tremendously with hundreds of people butchered in broad daylight at Imphal and their properties worth millions reduced to cinders besides their churches having been torched.

Assam Rifles officials, including the Commander of the 27 Sectors, were deployed to calm the situation, but initial attempts yielded little success. Eventually, security forces temporarily retreated but maintained positions, while the protesters pressed forward.

Tear gas shells were then fired to disperse the crowd, and clashes continued as of the latest reports.

Now the security forces are still chasing. More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Was Lucky Oberoi? Punjab AAP Leader Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants In Jalandhar
Who Was Lucky Oberoi? Punjab AAP Leader Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants In Jalandhar
Violent Protests Erupt In Churachandpur Over Manipur Deputy CMs’ Swearing-In, Security Forces Use...
Violent Protests Erupt In Churachandpur Over Manipur Deputy CMs’ Swearing-In, Security Forces Use...
TMC MP Mahua Moitra Files FIR Against Those Circulating ‘Fabricated’ Leaked Chats Of Her &...
TMC MP Mahua Moitra Files FIR Against Those Circulating ‘Fabricated’ Leaked Chats Of Her &...
AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi Shot Dead Outside Gurdwara In Jalandhar’s Model Town
AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi Shot Dead Outside Gurdwara In Jalandhar’s Model Town
Was Roshni Nadar’s Instagram Photo With Delhi LG Saxena AI-Generated? Here’s What We Know
Was Roshni Nadar’s Instagram Photo With Delhi LG Saxena AI-Generated? Here’s What We Know