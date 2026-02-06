TMC MP Mahua Moitra Files FIR Against Those Circulating ‘Fabricated’ Leaked Chats Of Her & Prashant Kishor On Social Media

TMC MP Mahua Moitra | PTI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Thursday (February 4) filed FIRs against X accounts for sharing and reposting her alleged leaked chats with Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) chief Prashant Kishor.

The viral chats show screenshots of chats from an iCloud account, ‘prashantkishor@icloud.com’. The identity of the other person could not be ascertained.

However, some social media users are attributing these unverified leaked chats to Kishor and Moitra. The source of these leaked chats is not known.

“Mr @HardeepSPuri, tell your ‘people’ they will face FIRs & criminal action under BNS ASAP for fake sexual content on X. Wheeling, dealing opportunistic bullies hobnobbing with sexual predators don’t make India proud,” Moitra wrote in one of her X posts.

In another post, she shared screenshots of the X accounts against whom she had filed FIRs. “Few of the handles against which FIRs filed. Anyone else reposting/spreading fabricated news will face criminal proceedings,” she wrote.

Moitra also threatened to file FIRs against those who are commenting on and reporting these chats.

Notably, netizens are claiming that the leaked chats are between Kishor and Mahua. However, the Free Press Journal could not verify the authenticity of these chats.

When one of the X users asked Grok, a generative AI chatbot developed by xAI, Elon Musk’s AI company, about the authenticity of these chats, it replied, “The rumored chats are unverified WhatsApp screenshots circulating on X, allegedly showing TMC MP Mahua Moitra asking Prashant Kishor for a kiss (“Kiss bhejiye. Please”) with him replying 😊. No credible sources confirm authenticity—likely satire or memes. Mahua has filed an FIR over related posts. Treat with caution.”

When one of the X users asked the TMC leader for her comments, she replied, "FIR being filed against every handle . Police will summon them & they will face consequences for spreading fabricated content. I don’t need to give tippani."

With the authenticity of the alleged chats remaining unverified and no credible evidence establishing their source, the controversy continues to rest largely on social media speculation.

The incident highlights broader concerns around misinformation, privacy breaches, and the rapid spread of unverified content on digital platforms.

Recently, the World Economic Forum’s Global Risk Report 2025 reportedly identified misinformation as the second-most significant risk being faced by India.