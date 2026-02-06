 Video: Second Wife Crashes Husband’s Third Wedding In UP's Sitapur; Groom Detained
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Second Wife Crashes Husband’s Third Wedding In UP's Sitapur; Groom Detained

Video: Second Wife Crashes Husband’s Third Wedding In UP's Sitapur; Groom Detained

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur stopped a man from marrying for the third time after his second wife alerted authorities and confronted him at the wedding venue. She accused him of dowry harassment and deception, claiming he never divorced her. The bride’s family cancelled the ceremony, and police detained the groom for questioning.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 06:54 PM IST
article-image

A man was detained by police after he allegedly attempted to marry for the third time without divorcing his second wife in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. The dramatic turn of events unfolded at a guest house in the Maholi area, where wedding rituals were underway and the couple was moments away from taking their vows.

According to reports, the accused had legally divorced his first wife and later married again in 2018. His second wife alleged that soon after their marriage, her in-laws demanded Rs 4 lakh as dowry. When the demand was not met, she was allegedly subjected to physical and mental harassment, forcing her to return to her parental home within just 10 days of the wedding. A dowry harassment case against the man is currently pending in court.

Unaware of these developments, the man reportedly arranged a third marriage in secret while still legally married to his second wife. Upon learning about the wedding, the second wife immediately approached the police, accusing her husband of deception.

Read Also
UP Man Climbs Tower To Demand Marriage With Third Sister-In-Law After Marrying 2, Rescued After...
article-image

Acting swiftly, police accompanied her to the guest house. She entered the wedding venue and identified the groom as her husband, loudly informing guests that she was his second wife and warning that he was about to ruin another woman’s life.

FPJ Shorts
US Commits $1.3 Billion To Pakistan’s Reko Diq Gold-Copper Project In Restive Balochistan
US Commits $1.3 Billion To Pakistan’s Reko Diq Gold-Copper Project In Restive Balochistan
PM Modi At Pariksha Pe Charcha: Urges Students To Use AI As A Capability Enhancer, Not A Shortcut
PM Modi At Pariksha Pe Charcha: Urges Students To Use AI As A Capability Enhancer, Not A Shortcut
UPSC Overhauls Exam Centre Allocation To Prioritize Accessibility For Persons With Disabilities
UPSC Overhauls Exam Centre Allocation To Prioritize Accessibility For Persons With Disabilities
Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis Wraps Up With High-Intensity U-15 Action
Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis Wraps Up With High-Intensity U-15 Action

The revelation left the bride’s family stunned, and they promptly called off the ceremony. Police took the accused into custody for questioning and halted the wedding.

Officials confirmed that they received a complaint from the second wife alleging that her husband was attempting a third marriage without obtaining a divorce. Legal action is now being initiated based on statements from both parties as the investigation continues.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Second Wife Crashes Husband’s Third Wedding In UP's Sitapur; Groom Detained
Video: Second Wife Crashes Husband’s Third Wedding In UP's Sitapur; Groom Detained
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 06, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 06, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nearly Half Of Aircraft Audited By DGCA Flagged For Repetitive Defects, Government Data Reveals
Nearly Half Of Aircraft Audited By DGCA Flagged For Repetitive Defects, Government Data Reveals
Parliament Budget Session Disrupted: Over 19 Hours Lost As Lok Sabha Adjourned Until Monday | VIDEO
Parliament Budget Session Disrupted: Over 19 Hours Lost As Lok Sabha Adjourned Until Monday | VIDEO
'She Should Take Care Of In-Laws': Elderly Man's View On 'Achhi Bahu' Enrages Netizens - Video
'She Should Take Care Of In-Laws': Elderly Man's View On 'Achhi Bahu' Enrages Netizens - Video