Video: Second Wife Crashes Husband’s Third Wedding In UP's Sitapur; Groom Detained

A man was detained by police after he allegedly attempted to marry for the third time without divorcing his second wife in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. The dramatic turn of events unfolded at a guest house in the Maholi area, where wedding rituals were underway and the couple was moments away from taking their vows.

In UP's Sitapur, a man at his third wedding was confronted and attacked by his first wife. pic.twitter.com/skneKXVOev — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 6, 2026

According to reports, the accused had legally divorced his first wife and later married again in 2018. His second wife alleged that soon after their marriage, her in-laws demanded Rs 4 lakh as dowry. When the demand was not met, she was allegedly subjected to physical and mental harassment, forcing her to return to her parental home within just 10 days of the wedding. A dowry harassment case against the man is currently pending in court.

Unaware of these developments, the man reportedly arranged a third marriage in secret while still legally married to his second wife. Upon learning about the wedding, the second wife immediately approached the police, accusing her husband of deception.

Acting swiftly, police accompanied her to the guest house. She entered the wedding venue and identified the groom as her husband, loudly informing guests that she was his second wife and warning that he was about to ruin another woman’s life.

The revelation left the bride’s family stunned, and they promptly called off the ceremony. Police took the accused into custody for questioning and halted the wedding.

Officials confirmed that they received a complaint from the second wife alleging that her husband was attempting a third marriage without obtaining a divorce. Legal action is now being initiated based on statements from both parties as the investigation continues.