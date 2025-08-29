UP Man Climbs Tower To Demand Marriage With Third Sister-In-Law After Marrying 2, Rescued After 7-Hour Drama | X/@shivaydv_

Kannauj: A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj sparked high drama on Thursday, August 28, after climbing an electricity tower to demand marriage with his third sister-in-law, after having already married her two elder sisters. The incident unfolded over seven tense hours before police and family members persuaded him to come down.

According to reports, the man, identified as Raj Saxena, had earlier married a woman in 2021. Following her death due to illness a year later, he married her sister. Now, Saxena claims he has fallen in love with their younger sister and wants to marry her as well.

Climbs Tower After Wife Rejects Proposal

The unusual episode began when Saxena told his current wife of his intention to marry her younger sister. After her refusal, he reportedly climbed a high-voltage electricity tower and began shouting his demands.

Witnesses gathered at the scene as police, family members, and officials tried to reason with him. After nearly seven hours of negotiation, Saxena agreed to come down, reportedly only after being assured that discussions about the third marriage would take place.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Saxena claimed that his sister-in-law also reciprocated his feelings.

Similar Tower Drama in Bhadohi

This is not the first such incident in the state this month. On August 4, a man named Pawan Pandey in Bhadohi district climbed a mobile tower demanding that a woman named Khushbu, whom he claimed to love, be brought to him.

According to PTI, police investigation later revealed that Pandey had fallen victim to an online scam. The woman he believed to be in a relationship with had never existed, and the identity was fake.

Pandey, who runs a paan shop, was eventually brought down safely after a five-hour standoff involving police and fire officials.