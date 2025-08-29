WATCH: Japan's Daruma Doll Gifted To PM Modi By Shorinzan Temple's Head Priest During His 2-Day Japan Visit

WATCH: PM Modi Gifted Shorinzan Temple's Daruma Doll By Head Priest During His 2-Day Japan Visit (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with a traditional Daruma doll by the chief priest of the Shorinzan Temple in Tokyo on Friday, during the first day of his two-day visit to Japan. Notably, the Shorinzan Daruma-ji Temple is a famous Buddhist temple. It is located in Takasaki City in Gunma Prefecture.

A Daruma doll is a hollow and round Japanese traditional doll. It is modelled after Bodhidharma, the founder of the Zen tradition of Buddhism.

#WATCH | Tokyo | Chief Priest of Shorinzan Daruma-Ji Temple presents Daruma Doll to PM Modi



(Video source: ANI/DD)

These dolls are red in colour and depict the Indian monk, Bodhidharma,. The Daruma dolls are believed to bring good luck, and they embody the Japanese idiom of "fall down seven times, get up eight."

Japanese people usually colour one eye of the doll before setting a goal for themselves. Meanwhile, the other eye is left blank until the goal is achieved.

On Friday morning, PM Modi arrived in Tokyo for his two-day visit to Japan. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister met the former Japanese PMs Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.

"I had a very good meeting with Mr. Yoshihide Suga, former Prime Minister of Japan and Chairperson of the Japan-India Association. We spoke about the many dimensions of India-Japan cooperation and how we can further deepen it. Our discussions covered how to build closer collaboration, including in technology, AI, trade, investment and beyond," PM Modi said in a post on X.

During the meeting, PM Modi discussed India-Japan bilateral partnership across trade and other areas. The Prime Minister also addressed the India-Japan Economic Forum.

Addressing the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo. Strong business ties between our nations are a vital element of our friendship. https://t.co/OUSvy98eJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2025

During the economic forum, he pitched for a partnership in the areas of manufacturing, technology, innovation, green energy, and skill development.