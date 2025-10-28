US: Indian Student Arrested For Stabbing 2 Minors With Metal Fork, Slapping Woman Passenger On Lufthansa Chicago-Germany Flight

Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, an Indian national, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing two minors with a metal fork and slapping a woman passenger aboard a Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Germany.

According to a statement issued by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, the 28-year-old stabbed a 17-year-old male passenger in the shoulder area with a metal fork and then used the same weapon to stab another 17-year-old male passenger in the back of his head.

The first passenger was reportedly asleep in a middle seat when he woke up to see Usiripalli standing over him and allegedly attacking his left clavicle area with the fork. He then assaulted the second victim, striking the back of his head and causing a laceration.

When flight crew members tried to intervene, Usiripalli allegedly formed a gun gesture with his fingers, put it in his mouth, and pulled an imaginary trigger. Shortly afterward, he slapped a female passenger and attempted to slap a flight crew member.

Following the mid-air chaos, which left other passengers shaken, the flight was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport, where Usiripalli was deboarded and taken into custody. He is not a US citizen and had been living in the country on a student visa.

Usiripalli faces charges in the US District Court for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to cause bodily injury while aboard an aircraft within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

According to the press release, Usiripalli was pursuing a master’s degree in Biblical Studies.