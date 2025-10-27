NCP's Rohit Pawar Slams Amit Shah's 'Welcome Iron Man Of India' Banners In Mumbai: 'BJP Should Avoid Disrespecting Great Leaders'

NCP's Rohit Pawar slams Amit Shah's 'Welcome Iron Man of India' Banners In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party–Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) MLA Rohit Pawar criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for putting up banners across Mumbai that referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah as “India’s Iron Man.” Pawar said the title rightfully belongs to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for his invaluable role in India’s freedom struggle and nation-building.

Calling out the BJP, he added that the party should avoid disrespecting great leaders in this manner. The banners stated, "A warm welcome to the Iron Man of India, the country's strong Home Minister Hon'ble Shri Amitbhai Shah in Mumbai."

Taking to his official handle on X, the NCP leader wrote, "Due to his invaluable contribution to the freedom struggle and the nation’s formation, the people respectfully bestowed upon Sardar Patel the title of #IronMan. Just as the title #FatherOfTheNation suits no one but Mahatma Gandhi, the same applies to the title of Iron Man. I can understand the sentiments of the workers, but the BJP should avoid disrespecting great leaders in this manner. Perhaps even Home Minister Hon. Amit Shah would not appreciate seeing this flex."

Amit Shah in Mumbai

Union Home Minister was in Mumbai today for the inauguration of India Maritime Week 2025 at the NESCO exhibition centre at Goregaon. In addition to this, he also laid the foundation stone for the new Maharashtra headquarters of the BJP in south Mumbai, marking a major milestone in the party’s organisational expansion. In addition to this, Shah also inaugurated state-of-the-art Deep-Sea Fishing Vessels at Mazagon Dock marking a major boost to India’s cooperative-led fisheries sector.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates state-of-the-art deep-sea fishing vessels at Mazagon Dock as part of India Maritime Week 2025.



Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and DCMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are also present.#IndiaMaritimeWeek #AmitShah… pic.twitter.com/RS36nxXlUf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 27, 2025

Sanjay Raut Alleges 'Major Scam' In Land Transfer For BJP’s New Mumbai Office

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack on the party, alleging large-scale irregularities in the land transfer process for the upcoming BJP office.

The BJP is said to have completed the property transfer in just 11 days, paying around Rs 3 crore in stamp duty. Raut also claimed that certain administrative officials colluded with Eknath Realtors to expedite the handover 'under political pressure,' with some transactions allegedly taking place at midnight.

