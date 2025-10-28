Mumbai Fire Brigade Officers Association To Ask HC For Early Hearing In 2018 Writ Petition, Demand Immediate Hiring Of Officers Considering Rising Fire Incidents

Mumbai Fire Brigade Officers’ Association to move Bombay HC for urgent hearing on 2018 plea citing acute staff shortage | Photo Credit: PTI (Representational photo)

Mumbai: In the wake of recent incidents of major fires across the city and after waiting for almost five years for a hearing, the Mumbai Fire Brigade Officers' Association will be submitting a praecipe in the Bombay High Court, asking for an early hearing in the 2018 writ petition.

The petition brought to the court’s notice the shortage of fire officers in comparison to requirements for Mumbai city, the lack of infrastructure for inspection, action and prosecution, and appointment of ‘Nominated officers’ as per the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures (MFPLSM) Act 2006 and Rules of 2009.

Severe Shortage Of Personnel In Fire Brigade

“There is a shortage 250 Officers, 161 Sub officers, 1200 to 1500 Firemen, 100 Leading Firemen and 150 Driver Operators in the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) currently. The situation is critical. The existing officers are overloaded with administrative work instead of fire safety and prevention actions, including carrying out inspections. The BMC administration has been saying for years that the hiring of fire officers is in process,” said President of MFB Officers’ Association, Prakash Devdas.

Hearing Delayed Since 2020

“We had filed the writ petition in 2018, highlighting the shortage of officers. The case was heard last in 2020, and since then, there has been no further development. Considering the recent major fire incidents in Mumbai, we have decided to file a praecipe (a formal request) in the HC on November 3,” Devdas, who is also a former BMC employee, said.

BMC Yet To Respond

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (General Administration) of the BMC, Kishore Gandhi, could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.

Fire Prevention Cell Exists Only On Paper

On October 24, the FPJ had reported that many crucial provisions under the MFPLSM Act 2006 are not implemented and the ‘Prevention Cell’ of the MFB exists only on paper.

“After the massive Kamala Mills fire in 2018, the then Chief Fire Officer PS Rahangdale announced the formation of the fire prevention cell. However, in reality, 24 station officers were given additional duty as prevention officers, along with a jeep for carrying out inspections,” a senior MFB officer had said.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai Fire Brigade Launches Citywide LPG Safety Awareness Campaign After Rise In Gas Cylinder Blast...

Demand To Restore Assistant Station Officer Post

The MFB officers are also demanding restoration of the ‘assistant station officers’ post, which has been abolished, to divide the load, considering rapid real estate and infrastructure development in Mumbai.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/