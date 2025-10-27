Maharashtra National Law University Floats EOI For Its Greenfield Campus In Goregaon, Environmentalists Object

Land in Goregaon where MNLU is proposed | Pic Credit- Jeffery, local resident

Days after Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Mumbai, floated an Expression of Interest (EOI) for appointment of a project management consultant (PMC) for development of its Greenfield Campus at Goregaon West on land measuring around 74.13 acres, environmental activists have raised strong objections. The greens claim that the plot is a Natural Wetland; therefore, no development is allowed.

Zoru Bhathena Flags Violation to CJI and Bombay HC Chief Justice

A letter of objection dated October 27, sent by activist Zoru Bhathena to Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai and Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Shree Chandrashekhar, who are Chancellor and Pro-Chancellor, respectively, of MNLU said, “The plot referred to in the EOI is a Natural Wetland and is marked with a red X to identify it on the extract of the National & State Wetland Atlas for Mumbai Suburban District. All plots that are marked on the Wetland Atlas are protected ecological sites. No development can therefore be proposed on such a plot by MNLU.”

The activist has also called upon MNLU to withdraw their proposal to develop the greenfield campus in Pahadi, Goregaon, and uphold ecological laws and take all necessary steps to protect, preserve & conserve such wetland plots.

PIL Filed Against BMC’s Earlier Approval

Bhathena has also filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay HC challenging the BMC’s 2023 approval granted to private developers for landfilling and construction on a 191.39-hectare plot in the Pahadi, Goregaon, which, according to him, has been identified as a wetland since 1991 by the MCZMA. In the last hearing in the PIL in April 2025, the HC had issued notices to BMC, MCZMA and Konkan Wetland Committee over alleged illegal permission for development on a recognised wetland in Goregaon West.

Residents Allege Ongoing Landfilling

Meanwhile, residents of Lokhandwala say that although construction of the MNLU building has not started, an approach road has been built and landfilling has been underway.

Land in Goregaon where MNLU is proposed | Pic Credit- Jeffery, local resident

Mumbai Suburban District Collector, Saurabh Katiyar, said that if the MNLU has been granted permissions from the government, they can build the campus; however, he said he will take an update on the matter.

Government Concessions and Land History

In June, the Maharashtra cabinet had sanctioned a stamp duty concession of Rs 186 crore for the MNLU’s Goregaon campus. The MNLU was established in 2014. For the first two years, MNLU Mumbai shared its campus with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. In 2017, it shifted its campus to the Centre for Excellence in Telecom Technology and Management at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, on rent. In 2023, the state government allotted a 74-acre plot of land in Pahadi, Goregaon, for its permanent campus.

Land Reclassified from ‘Natural Area’ to ‘Residential Use’

The land was formerly reserved as a natural area under Mumbai’s DP before being reclassified under residential use in DCPR 2034. “The land in Pahadi, Goregaon, is divided into four plots. Of which one is reserved for the MNLU campus, one for the Metro depot, one is a private plot, and one is owned by the Sahara Group. No construction is allowed on either plot. We heard that the state environment minister, Pankaja Munde had given a stay on construction; however, the EOI was floated by MNLU recently,” Bhathena said on Monday.

Environment activist and resident of Lokhandwala Sumesh Lekhi said, “As the original CRZ maps show, the belt comes under CRZ1 and is classified as mudflat and mangroves. Therefore, no law university or any other development, whether government or private, is allowed here.”