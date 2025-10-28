Maharashtra Signs ₹56,000 Crore MoUs To Boost Maritime Trade & Industry |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence that Maharashtra will lead the country in the fields of maritime trade and industry through the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed today. A total of 15 MoUs were signed in the presence of the Chief Minister during India Maritime Week 2025, held at NESCO, Goregaon.

Also present were Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane, Additional Chief Secretary (Ports) Sanjay Sethi, CEO of Maharashtra Maritime Board P. Pradeep, and representatives of the companies involved in the agreements.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that several MoUs have been signed with different companies to develop the maritime ecosystem, involving investments worth approximately ₹56,000 crore. These agreements will help position Maharashtra at the forefront of maritime trade and development. Facilities related to ports, transport, industry, and commerce will be upgraded to global standards.

He further stated:

“Water transport is very important for Mumbai. The Ro-Ro ferry service has received an excellent response from citizens. Now, a water taxi service between Gateway of India and Navi Mumbai Airport will be launched, which will significantly reduce travel time. Additionally, a fleet of electric vessels (EV vessels) will be introduced to ensure clean and eco-friendly water transport.”

The state is developing water sports centers, shipbuilding industries, and blue economy projects. A major port is being established at Vadhavan, which will make Maharashtra a leader in the country’s maritime sector. The Vadhavan Port will be connected by road to key cities across the state, ensuring its benefits reach all regions of Maharashtra, the Chief Minister said.

Maharashtra Set to Become the Center of India’s Maritime Growth

— Minister of Fisheries and Ports Nitesh Rane

Minister Nitesh Rane said that this is a proud moment for Maharashtra. Due to the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, vast opportunities for growth have been created in the maritime sector. Maharashtra is emerging as a frontrunner in shipbuilding policy, passenger water transport, and marine tourism.

He added that Maharashtra will soon become the epicenter of the nation’s maritime development, and the MoUs signed today will give Maharashtra’s maritime industry global strength. A new chapter of investment in port development, shipbuilding, ship repair, and maritime transport has begun, he said.

Details of MoUs and Investments

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. — Development of Dighi Port and related infrastructure as a mega port; Investment: ₹42,500 crore.

JSW Infrastructure Ltd. — Expansion of existing Jaigad and Dharamtar ports; Investment: ₹3,709 crore.

Chowgule & Company Pvt. Ltd. — Shipbuilding, ship repair, rig repair, offshore and energy project development; Investment: ₹5,000 crore.

Synergy Shipbuilders & Dock Works Ltd. — Shipbuilding, ship repair, and ship recycling yard; Investment: ₹1,000 crore.

Goa Shipyard Ltd. — Shipbuilding, ship repair, and ship recycling yard; Investment: ₹2,000 crore.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay — Establishment of a Centre of Excellence for research and development in ship design and construction.

IIT Bombay — Development of training facilities in marine engineering and infrastructure.

IIT Bombay — Capacity building and skill development programs for Maharashtra Maritime Board employees.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. — Shipbuilding and repair yard project; Investment: ₹250 crore.

TSA Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. — Development of Container Freight Station (CFS), shipyard, and flotel project at Vadhavan Port; Investment: ₹500 crore.

Candela Technology AB (Sweden) — Establishment of a shipyard for the construction of passenger water transport vessels.

Abu Dhabi Ports Group (UAE) — Agreement to enhance maritime cooperation between Maharashtra and the UAE.

Atal Turnkey Projects (Netherlands) — Agreement for maritime cooperation between Maharashtra and the Netherlands; Investment: ₹1,000 crore.

Echandia Marine AB — Establishment of a marine battery energy storage system assembly and manufacturing facility for tugboats; Investment: ₹10 crore.

Mumbai Port Authority — MoU for mutual cooperation to strengthen passenger water transport within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Total Expected Investment: ₹55,969 crore

A New Chapter in Maritime Investment

These MoUs will bring large-scale investment into port development, shipbuilding, marine research, and technical training in Maharashtra. Major projects such as Dighi Port and Vadhavan Port will enhance the state’s maritime trade capacity, while collaboration with IIT Bombay will promote innovation and skill development.

This initiative will create thousands of employment opportunities, attract new industries, and accelerate progress toward the Developed India 2047 vision.

Both central and state governments emphasized that these MoUs mark a significant step forward in strengthening India’s maritime future through joint efforts.

