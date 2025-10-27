Mumbai News: Abandoned Newborn Baby Found In Borivali Nullah, Condition Stable

Abandoned Newborn Baby Found In Borivali Nullah | Representative Image

Mumbai: A newborn baby was found abandoned in a nullah at Borivali East's Ashokvan on Sunday. The baby, who is currently admitted to Savitribai Phule BMC Hospital in Borivali East, was rescued by the police after they received a call from a local resident. The night officers immediately reached the spot and rescued the baby, who was crying.

Sharing an update on the baby's health, the hospital sources told Mid Day that the baby is stable and is under observation in the ICU. Sources also informed that though some nullah water entered the baby's stomach, however, no serious health issues has been observed so far.

Meanwhile, this is the second incident in a week of a newborn baby left abandoned. Earlier on October 18, a newborn was left abandoned behind Malad's Anthony Tower. The infant was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital with ant bites on her body. A case has been registered against an unidentified person under Section 93 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Last month, on September 28, newborn baby girl was found abandoned in the women's section of a public BMC toilet on the night. The Bhandup Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person and admitted the infant to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. According to the police, Constable Dattatray Ramchandra Tarude received a phone call around 8:15 p.m. from a local resident named Gopal Patel. Shortly after the call, Gopal Patel, along with Ajay Pawar and Sonali Tawde, brought the infant to the Bhandup Police Station.

The baby girl with the umbilical cord still attached, sustained a head injury, was rushed to Sushma Swaraj Government Hospital in Bhandup West, and later shifted to Rajawadi Hospital for further medical care.

