Is Maharashtra In The 12 States Where EC Has Announced Voter List Revision? Find Out Here

Election Commission | File pic

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the launch of the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 states and union territories. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar made the announcement during a press conference in New Delhi on Monday.

Maharashtra Missing From The List

While several states are set to begin the voter list update, Maharashtra has not been included in this phase. The revision exercise will cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Focus On Ensuring Clean And Updated Voter Rolls

The ECI’s Special Intensive Revision is aimed at ensuring the accuracy of voter lists, particularly before upcoming elections in key states. Officials said the process will include verifying new voter registrations, removing duplicate entries, and updating address or constituency changes to maintain transparency in the electoral process.

Significance Ahead Of Upcoming State Polls

The announcement comes as several states prepare for major Assembly elections, including Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry. The move is seen as part of the Commission’s efforts to ensure readiness ahead of the polls. “Today we are here regarding the rollout of the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision. I extend my greetings to the voters of Bihar and bow before the 7.5 crore voters who took part in a successful SIR,” said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.