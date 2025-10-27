 'Friends Are Allies, Not Weaknesses': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Clarifies Amit Shah’s ‘Crutches’ Remark
Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday responded to questions about Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent comment that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra does not run on “crutches” but on its own strength.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday responded to questions about Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent comment that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra does not run on “crutches” but on its own strength. Clarifying the interpretation, Fadnavis said, “Those who question this remark do not understand the meaning of ‘crutches’. Friends are not crutches.”

The chief minister emphasised that the BJP values its alliances, noting that he leads a three-party government comprising the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP. His statement sought to dispel speculation of tension within the coalition following Shah’s comment.

Slams Opposition For Politicising Doctor’s Suicide

Fadnavis also hit out at the Opposition for “politicising” the suicide of a woman doctor from Phaltan in Satara district. “Those who politicise such a sensitive issue are unfortunate people. They only want to remain in the limelight. I have already said that no one will be spared in this case,” he asserted, adding that the investigation will be conducted impartially.

‘Opposition Using Voter List Issue As Cover Firing’

Commenting on the Opposition’s criticism of electoral rolls, the chief minister accused rival parties of creating unnecessary doubt. “This is just cover firing ahead of their impending defeat in the upcoming elections,” Fadnavis said. He added that even the BJP had raised concerns about duplicate voter entries, but the Opposition “failed to provide any proof of double voting.” According to him, parties now complaining never objected to electoral rolls in the past.

Clarifies Controversy Over Pune Jain Trust Land Sale

Addressing the controversy surrounding the sale of land owned by a Jain trust in Pune’s Model Colony, Fadnavis said the dispute was “a matter between a private builder and the Jain community.” The government, he added, had made its decision “in line with the community’s wishes.” He criticised attempts to drag Union Minister and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol into the controversy, calling it “a politically motivated move” ahead of local elections.

Coalition Government Stands United Despite Political Noise

Despite questions raised after Amit Shah’s statement, Fadnavis’s remarks underline that the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra remains stable. His firm defence of both allies and administrative decisions signals an attempt to project unity within the coalition as the state prepares for its next round of elections.

