 Union Home Minister Amit Shah Launches Deep-Sea Fishing Vessels In Mumbai, Calls It 'Milestone For Cooperative-Led Blue Economy'
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated state-of-the-art Deep-Sea Fishing Vessels at Mazagon Dock, Mumbai, marking a major boost to India’s cooperative-led fisheries sector. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol were present at the event.

Shah also handed over keys of the new vessels to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), symbolizing India’s push for self-reliance, sustainability and cooperative empowerment in deep-sea fishing.

Each vessel, costing Rs 1.2 crore, is financially supported by the Government of Maharashtra, the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), and the Union Fisheries Department. The initiative is a key step in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and advancing India’s Blue Economy. It aims to modernise marine fisheries, expand deep-sea operations, and enable cooperatives to explore resources in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and High Seas.

To accelerate this mission, a Joint Working Group (JWG) has been formed by the Department of Fisheries and the Ministry of Cooperation, focusing on promoting cooperative-led deep-sea ventures through Fisheries Cooperatives and Farmer Producer Organizations (FFPOs).

Traditionally, Indian fishermen operated within 40–60 nautical miles using small-scale vessels, limiting both catch and income. The new initiative will empower fishing cooperatives to operate beyond this range, sustainably tapping into offshore resources. This expansion is expected to create significant economic opportunities in high-value fisheries like tuna, especially across Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Officials said the project would boost seafood exports, improve coastal livelihoods, and foster technological modernization in the marine sector. By promoting cooperative participation, the government aims to ensure equitable growth while maintaining environmental balance in India’s maritime ecosystem.

Shah Inaugurates India Maritime Week 2025

Earlier today, Amit Shah inaugurated the fourth edition of India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025 in Mumbai, marking the occasion by garlanding the bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a tribute to India’s enduring maritime legacy. The event brought together key stakeholders from the shipping, port and logistics sectors to discuss strategies for bolstering India’s position as a global maritime power.

In his inaugural address, Shah stated the country’s growing leadership role in the maritime domain, saying, “India believes in cooperation, and we have prepared a roadmap for it.” He noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India’s maritime vision is aligned with the nation’s broader goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, highlighting both economic and strategic dimensions of maritime development.

