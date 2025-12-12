 Mumbai Professor Seeks Anticipatory Bail After Molestation Case, Claims Mental Illness And Attempt To Tarnish Image
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Professor Seeks Anticipatory Bail After Molestation Case, Claims Mental Illness And Attempt To Tarnish Image

Mumbai Professor Seeks Anticipatory Bail After Molestation Case, Claims Mental Illness And Attempt To Tarnish Image

While seeking protection from the arrest, the professor has claimed he is suffering from depression and other health issues, and has on several occasion attempted to commit suicide. He claimed he is currently admitted in the hospital due to his mental ailment. The professor claimed he is ready to appear before the officer through video conferencing after he is discharged from the hospital.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
A guest professor, booked for molesting female students at the annual function of St. Xavier’s College in south Mumbai, has approached the sessions court for an anticipatory bail, claiming he is suffering from a mental ailment and the case had been lodged to ruin his image. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A guest professor, booked for molesting female students at the annual function of St. Xavier’s College in south Mumbai, has approached the sessions court for an anticipatory bail, claiming he is suffering from a mental ailment and the case had been lodged to ruin his image. The court has reserved the plea for order next week.

FIR alleges harassment of nine students and a retired teacher

As per the FIR lodged with the Azad Maidan police station, the professor was invited at an event of National Hindi Parishad, held on November 24, wherein he allegedly sexually harassed nine students and one retired teacher. It is claimed that he exhibited obscenity during the festival.

While seeking protection from the arrest, the professor has claimed he is suffering from depression and other health issues, and has on several occasion attempted to commit suicide. He claimed he is currently admitted in the hospital due to his mental ailment. The professor claimed he is ready to appear before the officer through video conferencing after he is discharged from the hospital.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Professor Seeks Anticipatory Bail After Molestation Case, Claims Mental Illness And Attempt To Tarnish Image
Mumbai Professor Seeks Anticipatory Bail After Molestation Case, Claims Mental Illness And Attempt To Tarnish Image
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh Starrer Enters The ₹ 200 Crore Club
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh Starrer Enters The ₹ 200 Crore Club
MCOCA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Rafik Shaikh, Citing His Aided Role In Anmol Bishnoi-Led Plot To Kill Baba Siddique
MCOCA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Rafik Shaikh, Citing His Aided Role In Anmol Bishnoi-Led Plot To Kill Baba Siddique
Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 12, 2025: City Wakes Up To Cold Morning, Reels Under Haze; AQI Lingers In Poor Category At 148, Wadala Reports Severe Air Quality
Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 12, 2025: City Wakes Up To Cold Morning, Reels Under Haze; AQI Lingers In Poor Category At 148, Wadala Reports Severe Air Quality
Read Also
MCOCA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Rafik Shaikh, Citing His Aided Role In Anmol Bishnoi-Led Plot To...
article-image

Prosecution labels him ‘perverted’, flags risk of communal tension

The plea was opposed by the prosecution on the ground that from the statements taken from the victim women, the accused appears to be of “a perverted nature”, and the possibility of him behaving indecently with other women cannot be ruled out. The police have also raised an apprehension of communal tension as the accused and the victims are of different religions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MCOCA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Rafik Shaikh, Citing His Aided Role In Anmol Bishnoi-Led Plot To...

MCOCA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Rafik Shaikh, Citing His Aided Role In Anmol Bishnoi-Led Plot To...

Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 12, 2025: City Wakes Up To Cold Morning, Reels Under Haze; AQI Lingers...

Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 12, 2025: City Wakes Up To Cold Morning, Reels Under Haze; AQI Lingers...

Mumbai: Viral Video Shows 'Group Of Transgenders' Assaulting Sleeping Youth At Railway Station;...

Mumbai: Viral Video Shows 'Group Of Transgenders' Assaulting Sleeping Youth At Railway Station;...

Amruta Fadnavis Fires Back At Ex-Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan’s 'Marathi PM' Claim: 'Best Of...

Amruta Fadnavis Fires Back At Ex-Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan’s 'Marathi PM' Claim: 'Best Of...

Disha Salian Death Case: 5 Years On, Investigation Still Delayed Amid Political Claims And Ongoing...

Disha Salian Death Case: 5 Years On, Investigation Still Delayed Amid Political Claims And Ongoing...