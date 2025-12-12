 MCOCA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Rafik Shaikh, Citing His Aided Role In Anmol Bishnoi-Led Plot To Kill Baba Siddique
MCOCA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Rafik Shaikh, Citing His Aided Role In Anmol Bishnoi-Led Plot To Kill Baba Siddique

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 09:55 AM IST
article-image
The special court for the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has refused to grant bail to Rafik Shaikh, one of the accused booked in the Baba Siddique murder case. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The special court for the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has refused to grant bail to Rafik Shaikh, one of the accused booked in the Baba Siddique murder case, observing that it was with knowledge that he provided assistance to key accused Anmol Bishnoi to facilitate the murder.

Accused claims no gang links, framed in case

While seeking bail, Shaikh claimed he is neither a member of any organised crime syndicate nor is he involved in any conspiracy. He claimed he did not receive any monetary gain out of the said crime or from the main conspirator. It was argued that he had been implicated in the case only on the basis of the confessional statement of one of the accused, Rupesh Mohal. It was also contended that the probe revealed Siddique’s rivalry with contractors and builders, and even political rivalry but no investigation was done to ascertain that.

Public prosecutor Mahesh Mule contended that “at this stage, it is required to accept material of the charge-sheet as it is without going to the merits of the case”. He argued that call data records reflected communication with the coaccused during the period of commission of crime. The prosecution also claimed that around 20 bullets were recovered from the residence of Shaikh and there are chances of tampering with the evidence.

The court noted that the bullets had reached Shaikh from other accused, which shows direct involvement in the crime. Besides, it was claimed that the co-accused Pravin Lonkar, Mohal, Karan Salve, Aditya Gulankar, and wanted accused Shubham resided in the vicinity of Shaikh.

The court further said, “If the applicant is innocent and had no concern with the coaccused, all details of Facebook, WhatsApp and Snapchat accounts would have remained as is. However, deleting important data images shown with the coaccused shows prima-facie involvement of Shaikh."

