Mumbai MIDC Police Register FIR Against Seven Accused For ₹90 Lakh Cryptocurrency Fraud On Businessman

Mumbai: The MIDC police registered an FIR against seven people for cheating garment businessman Rajesh Bambhania of Rs90 lakh under the pretext of cryptocurrency transactions. Introduced by his brother Alpesh to accused Dhruv Mehta, Rajesh was promised Rs1 lakh worth of ‘USDP’ cryptocurrency for Rs90.20 lakh. After confirmation from his China dealer Peter X Yu, Rajesh arranged Rs90 lakh.

On December 8 at Timmy Arcade, Andheri East, the accused took the cash, pretended to transfer crypto to a QR link, and fled. Case registered on December 9 against Dhruv Mehta, Anthony, Sahil, Amjad Sheikh, Azgar Hussain, Sheikh Ashfaq, Manoj Prajapati, and Mohammad Tausim Khan under BNS sections.

