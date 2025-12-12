Thane Issues 50% Water Cut For Four Days After Major Pipeline Damage | Representational Image

Thane is set to undergo a significant reduction in water supply after the main pipeline feeding the city was damaged earlier this week. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) shared the update on X, confirming a 50 percent water cut that will remain in place for the next four days.

The civic body has arranged a temporary zone-wise supply system under which residents will receive water for 12 hours daily until 15 December. The repair work has already begun and teams are working continuously to stabilise the damaged line.

Appeal to Citizens to Use Water Wisely

TMC has urged residents to be mindful of their consumption during this period, stressing that collective conservation is essential to manage the disruption. Households have been advised to store water carefully and avoid non-essential use until regular supply resumes.

The announcement has prompted many housing societies and establishments to rework their daily usage schedules as they prepare for reduced availability. The civic body has also asked citizens to report any leaks or wastage to ensure that the already limited supply is not compromised further.

City Impact and Restoration Efforts

The unexpected pipeline damage is expected to affect large parts of Thane, placing additional stress on regions that already struggle with high demand. While the temporary 12-hour schedule offers partial relief, residents may still face low pressure or inconsistent flow in some areas.

TMC has assured that full restoration remains its priority and that updates will be shared as repair work progresses. The citizens must follow official channels for accurate information and avoid circulating unverified updates that may cause confusion.

As repair teams work round the clock, residents are hoping the disruption will be resolved within the promised timeline, allowing the city to return to normal water supply ahead of the weekend.

Thane To Face 30% Water Cut From December 9 After Major Pipeline Break At Kalyan Phata; Check If Your Area Is Affected

After Mumbai witnessed a 15 percent water cut earlier this week, residents of Thane are set to face an even steeper reduction in supply. The Thane Municipal Corporation has announced a 30 percent water cut across the city with effect from Tuesday, placing lakhs of citizens under severe water stress.

The major disruption follows a breakdown in the 1000 mm diameter water pipeline that supplies water to Thane from Pise Dam to the Temghar Water Treatment Plant. The pipeline reportedly burst at Kalyan Phata on the morning of Saturday, December 6, during ongoing work being carried out by Mahanagar Gas.

Old Pipeline and Ongoing Repairs

As per Maharashtra Times, Officials from the water supply department said that repair work has been underway on a war footing for the last two days. However, restoring full supply is expected to take at least three more days as the damaged pipeline is old and made of pre stressed concrete.

Zoning System Till December 11

To ensure that the available water is distributed as evenly as possible, the civic body will now supply water on a zoning basis till December 11. As a result, residents in many areas will experience intermittent water supply and low pressure at different times of the day.

The municipal corporation has advised citizens to store sufficient water for essential use over the next few days and to use water sparingly to avoid further hardship.

Daily Life Set to Be Disrupted

The sudden and sharp reduction in water supply is expected to impact daily activities across households, residential societies, eateries and commercial establishments. From cooking and cleaning to drinking water needs, citizens are likely to face significant inconvenience.

Meanwhile, parts of Mumbai also faced an eight hour water cut on Sunday following major pipeline repairs. A 15 percent cut has been implemented there since December 8, affecting supply in 14 sections of the city. However, officials acknowledged that the situation in Thane is more critical due to the higher percentage of reduction across the entire city.

