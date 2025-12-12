Sharad Pawar Turns 85: PM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes To Founder Of NCP; Everything You Need To Know About One Of The Influential Figures In Indian Politics

Sharad Pawar |

Mumbai: Former Union Minister and NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar has turned 85 on Friday, December 12, 2025. Sharad Pawar is a towering figure, especially in Maharashtra politics, who is the founder of the Nationalist Congress Party. Sharad Pawar is one of the most influential figures in Indian politics who has had an eventful career over six decades, which began in 1958 when he joined the Congress. Pawar's contributions to the nation's political fabric are noteworthy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to Pawar, acknowledging his long-standing influence in Indian politics.

Prime Minister Modi shared a tweet on X

On the occasion of Sharad Pawar's birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended greetings to him and wished him a healthy and long life ahead. PM Modi took to the social media platform X and wrote, "Birthday wishes to Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sharad Pawar Ji. Wishing him a long and healthy life."

CM Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders granted wishes

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also greeted Sharad Pawar on his birthday. Talking to the social media platform X, CM Fadnavis wrote, "Heartiest birthday greetings to senior leader, Sharad Pawar ji! Wishing you a long life and good health! ज्येष्ठ नेते श्री शरदचंद्रजी पवार यांना वाढदिवसाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!"

Heartiest birthday greetings to senior leader, Sharad Pawar ji!

Wishing you a long life and good health!



ज्येष्ठ नेते श्री शरदचंद्रजी पवार यांना वाढदिवसाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!@PawarSpeaks pic.twitter.com/u0LdMnkwRo — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 12, 2025

Whereas, MP Suresh Mhatre said, "Today is a very important day, whose significance cannot even be fully described by us, for everyone, for Maharashtra, and for the country. Today is Sharad Pawar's birthday." He further said, "This makes today a very special and important day for us, and we have come to extend our heartfelt birthday wishes to him..."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On NCP (SCP) Chief Sharad Pawar's Birthday, NCP (SP) MP Suresh Mhatre says, " Today is a very important day, whose significance cannot even be fully described by us, for everyone, for Maharashtra, and for the country. Today is Sharad Pawar’s birthday. First… pic.twitter.com/MKu7i3VfsJ — IANS (@ians_india) December 12, 2025

NCP (SP) leader and former minister Rajesh Tope visited NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to wish him on his birthday, He said, "Sharad Pawar's contribution has been unparalleled. He has touched every social sector. There has been no community or group that Pawar Sahab has not worked for..."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: NCP (SP) leader and former minister Rajesh Tope visited NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to wish him on his birthday



He says, "Today is undoubtedly an important day for Maharashtra and for the entire nation, because on this day, our leader Sharad Pawar, who has… pic.twitter.com/6pKsgLe0kX — IANS (@ians_india) December 12, 2025

Sharad Pawar- Early life

Sharad Pawar was born in Baramati, Maharashtra, on December 12, 1940. He is one of the eleven children born to Govindrao Pawar and Shardabai Pawar. Coming from a family with modest means, Pawar's early years were marked by his involvement in student politics. His dedication and consistency towards politics made him become the youngest Chief Minister of Maharashtra at the age of 37. Pawar was initially inspired by the ideology of the Congress and its leadership under Jawaharlal Nehru. He was elected as the youngest ever President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee at the age of 30, a clear indication of his leadership potential.

Dy CM .@mieknathshinde Ji extended birthday wishes to Sharad Pawar. Says- 'Keep guiding us'.



Seriously. Sharad's 'guidance' to Uddhav Thackeray via Sanjay Raut made it possible for State to move today towards 'Thackerays Mukt Maharashtra". 😂 pic.twitter.com/ccVU3gDe1Z — BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) December 12, 2025

Served as the Defence Minister of India

Pawar also served as India's Defence Minister from June 1991 to March 1993. He held this position in the Union Cabinet under then Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao. Throughout his extensive political career, he also held other significant Union government positions, including Minister of Agriculture from 2004 to 2014. Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distributions, from 2004 to 2011. Apart from that, he also served four terms as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.