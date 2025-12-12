Thane Crime Branch Busts Mephedrone Racket, Seizes Drugs, Firearm And Arrests Two In High-Intensity Raid

The Anti-Extortion Squad of the Crime Branch, Thane, acting on secret information, raided a gang involved in the illegal sale of Mephedrone (M.D.) and arrested two accused. |

Thane: The Anti-Extortion Squad of the Crime Branch, Thane, acting on secret information, raided a gang involved in the illegal sale of Mephedrone (M.D.) and arrested two accused. Police seized 108.8 grams of Mephedrone worth Rs 10.88 lakh, a country-made pistol, and a live cartridge—totaling Rs 11.41 lakh.

Late-Night Raid at Gajanan Residency Leads to Arrest of Key Accused

According to the sequence of events, on the night of December 8 around 10:50 PM, the police team raided Shri Gajanan Residency in Adavali-Dhokali, Kalyan East, and caught Aakib Iqbal Bagwan (33). A large quantity of M.D. and an unlicensed country-made pistol were recovered from his possession. Further probe revealed that Bagwan was already wanted in two NDPS cases at Bazarpeth Police Station, Kalyan.

Second Accused Held After Interrogation and Technical Investigation

During interrogation, Bagwan disclosed that the pistol was supplied to him by Bharat Shatrughna Yadav. Using technical investigation and confidential sources, the police detained Yadav as well. A live cartridge was recovered from him during the search.

Manpada Police Station Registers Case Under NDPS and Arms Act

A case has been registered against both the accused at Manpada Police Station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, the Indian Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Operation Executed Under Senior Officers’ Supervision

The operation was carried out under the guidance of DCP Amarsingh Jadhav and ACP Vinay Ghorpade by Senior Police Inspector Shailesh Salvi, Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Tarmale, and team members Bhosle, Kanade, Thakur, Rathod, Shinde, Patil, Gaikwad, Jadhav, Gadge, Pavaskar, Hivare, Waykar, Shejwal, and Bhosle.

