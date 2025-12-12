Mumbai: Bandra Gears Up For Christmas Festivities With Carol Nights, Bazaars, Choirs And Family Celebrations Across The Suburb

A Bandra furniture boutique dresses up its windows with Christmas decorations |

Mumbai: As the city awaits Christmas, Bandra is bedecked for the festivities. With the festival week just a fortnight away, the suburb is the venue for carol nights, Christmas bazaars, live orchestras, and Christmas tree parties. Churches, shop fronts and homes are wearing Christmas colours and church communities are planning festive events.

Mount Mary and Pranam Maria Centre to Host Carol Nights on December 13–14

The Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, popularly called Mount Mary, and the Pranam Maria Centre, will host 'carol nights' on December 13 and 14. Members of six churches from the city will participate in the programme. On Saturday, the Carmel Chants group from Mount Carmel Church, Bandra, will be led by conductor Elaine DSouza. This with be followed by a performance by Symphony Voices from I C Church, Borivali led by Allan Rodrigues. Mistletoe Melodies from Holy Family Church, Pestom Sagar, Chembur, led by conducted by Lesten Vaz will follow.

On Sunday, December 14, the IBM Choir from St Francis Xavier Church, Kanjurmarg, conducted by Thomson Pappachen; the Conchords group led by Rohan Rodrigues from Sr Anthony's Church, Vakola, Santa Cruz; and Crompton's Choir from Our Lady of Egypt Church, Kalina, Santacruz led by Crompton Texeira, will be performing.

Pueri Cantores India Presents ‘Let There Be Light’ Choral Festival on December 14

Pueri Cantores India is hosting 'Let there be light' choral festival of sacred and religious music on December 14 at the St Peter's Church, Hill Road. A mass at the church at 11.30am will usher in the evening's event which will feature church members from the city and the outskirts, such as Nandakhal, Shirlai, Merces, Chumne, and Agash, along with The Gleehive and Cadenza Karten, a group supporting music talent among young people. The event will be directed by Celeste Cordo.

On December 16, St Paul's College for Women will organise a carol competition at St Paul Media Complex, Bandra. D'Monte Park Recreation Club will host a 'Christmas Bazaar' organised by the Salsette Catholic Cooperative Housing Society on December 17 and 18. There will be performances by Band 24 and Melanie and the Starlites. Church Street in Bandra will host a Christmas bazaar on December 14.

Residents and Visitors Immersed in the Yuletide Spirit

The Christmas mood is infectious, said David Vaz, a media consultant. "Oh, what a beautiful time it is to be in Bandra during the festive season. This vibrant suburb radiates the true Christmas yuletide spirit, perfect to experience with family and friends," said Vaz who waits for the festival season. "From its beautifully illuminated churches to the many delightful events and celebrations happening across Bandra—not to mention the mouth-watering Christmas sweets and festive food—Bandra truly has it all to help you soak in the joy of the season".

Merck D'Silva, founder and editor of Bandra Buzz, a local community newspaper, Bandra is the best place in Mumbai to witness the traditional festivities associated with Christmas. " "Bandra has the highest concentration of Roman Catholic churches in the world. There are eight churches, not counting the Mount Mary Basilica. The Catholic population is substantial. Besides, Bandra is also a cultural hub of the city," said D'Silva.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/