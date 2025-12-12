New Think Tank ‘Bharat Ki Soch’ Launched To Shape Contemporary Policy Discourse With Learnings From Ancient Indian Knowledge Systems

Bharat Ki Soch, a think tank on ancient Indian wisdom for contemporary challenges, has been launched. | X @BharatKiSoch_

Mumbai: Bharat Ki Soch, a think tank on ancient Indian wisdom for contemporary challenges, has been launched. It aims to enrich India’s growth narrative by drawing on the country’s civilisational knowledge systems and intellectual heritage. By researching, reinterpreting and contextualising ancient Indian wisdom for modern needs, Bharat Ki Soch seeks to offer fresh perspectives for nation-building anchored in India’s own cultural and philosophical foundations.

Inaugural conference explores India’s development in global uncertainty

The think tank made its inception with a conference titled Navigating Growth and Development in Global Uncertain Times, held at the Constitution Club of India recently. The conference reflected on how India can sustain its developmental momentum, blending institutional strength, innovation and the timeless wisdom of its civilisation to chart a steady course toward Viksit Bharat.

Eminent speakers share insights on India’s growth trajectory

The dialogue featured eminent speakers including Dinesh Trivedi, former Union Minister for Railways; M. J. Akbar, former Minister of State for External Affairs; Raghvendra Singh, former Culture Secretary; Atanu Chakraborty, Chairman, HDFC Bank; Ram Madhav, President, India Foundation; T. C. A. Raghavan, former High Commissioner to Singapore and Pakistan; and Anil Rajput, Chairman of the Advisory Council, Bharat Ki Soch, along with R. K. Pachnanda, Director of the organisation.

Keynote highlights India’s lost but rich civilisational economic thought

Delivering the keynote address, Atanu Chakraborty situated the moment within a wider civilisational conversation. He noted that India’s ancient economic thought—from Kautilya’s Arthashastra to the schools of Brihaspati, Manu and Kalasa—offered sophisticated frameworks for taxation, regulation, welfare and fiscal prudence long before modern economics emerged. “Our civilisation was deeply knowledge-driven, evolutionary and inclusive. But the last thousand years saw a profound destruction of manuscripts, libraries and institutions,” he said.

Ancient India’s integrated model of prosperity and purpose emphasised

He stressed that reclaiming this legacy is an exercise in relevance rather than nostalgia, noting that ancient India never separated prosperity from purpose. “Material well-being is the foundation upon which spiritual and social good must stand,” he said.

