 Mumbai: Couple Enters Disabled Coach Of Dombivali–CSMT Local Train, Abuses Passengers; Video Goes Viral
A disturbing incident on the Dombivali–CSMT fast local on Wednesday morning has triggered public outrage after a young couple was caught misbehaving in the disabled coach. The duo allegedly abused and argued with disabled passengers, violating reserved coach rules. A video of the chaos quickly went viral, prompting calls for strict action and renewed debate on commuter discipline.

Updated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
The Mumbai local train, often described as the lifeline of Mumbai, witnessed an unsettling incident on Wednesday, 10 December. At around 8:39 a.m., a young couple travelling in the disabled coach of the Dombivali–CSMT fast local created commotion, drawing sharp reactions from fellow passengers. The coach, reserved solely for disabled commuters, is marked clearly, yet the duo entered despite repeated warnings from others.

Misbehaviour with Disabled Passengers

Eyewitnesses said the couple began arguing almost immediately after boarding. They allegedly hurled abuses at disabled passengers who questioned their presence in the reserved compartment. Several commuters attempted to intervene, but the pair refused to cooperate and continued shouting, causing distress to those around them. According to passengers, no amount of reasoning or requests for basic courtesy made any difference.

Mumbai To Nashik Local Train Gets Green Signal, New 131 Km Rail Line Set To Cut Travel Time
Video Goes Viral, Public Demands Action

The incident came to light when a fellow commuter filmed the altercation and shared it on social media. The video spread rapidly across platforms, with thousands expressing anger over the disregard shown towards disabled passengers.

Renewed Call for Enforcement

The episode has once again raised questions about the enforcement of reserved coach regulations in Mumbai’s most critical mode of transport. Regular commuters say such violations are becoming increasingly common, and only prompt action by authorities can prevent repeat incidents. As the video continues to circulate, pressure is mounting on railway officials to track down the couple and take suitable action.

