Maharashtra Govt To Finalise Comprehensive Self-Redevelopment Policy For Ageing SRA And SRD Housing In Mumbai

Mumbai: Amid anti-government slogan-shouting that culminated in an opposition walkout, the state government on Friday announced that a comprehensive plan will soon be drafted for the self-redevelopment of old housing societies in Mumbai, particularly those under the Slum Redevelopment Authority (SRA) and the earlier Slum Redevelopment (SRD) schemes.

Dilapidated SRA and SRD Houses Raised as Safety Concern in Legislative Council

The issue of dilapidated houses posing dangers to residents in slum rehabilitation schemes was raised by member Sachin Ahir during question hour in the state legislative council. He said that rehabilitated and earlier developed housing schemes are now nearly four decades old and urgently require redevelopment.

Government Cites 2025 Housing Policy and Rule Amendments Underway

Replying on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai told the House that the July 23, 2025 housing policy includes provisions for redeveloping old and precarious buildings. He added that SRA has been directed to amend DCPR-2034 rules and by-laws to enable such redevelopment. A joint plan by the urban development and housing departments will be finalised within two months.

Committee Report Under Review; Feasible Suggestions to Be Added to Policy

The minister said the government has received the report submitted by the Pravin Darekar-led Cooperative Housing Societies Self-Redevelopment – Cluster Redevelopment Study Committee. The urban development, housing, and cooperation departments have been instructed to study the report and incorporate feasible recommendations before submitting a final proposal to the government.

Darekar Claims Report Will Help Fast-Track Projects and Benefit Thousands of Families

Darekar, present in the House, said he has already submitted a 300-page report to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He said the recommendations aim to fast-track pending redevelopment projects and ensure residents’ interests are protected, offering relief to thousands of Mumbai families seeking modern, upgraded homes.

Demands for Extra FSI and Regulatory Relaxations to Ensure Feasibility

He also sought additional FSI and relaxations on conditions such as mandatory road width to make self-redevelopment projects financially viable. Since the 2019 policy was launched, 18 of 19 key demands have been met. To address evolving needs, a new committee was formed in April 2025 which has submitted practical suggestions.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Urges Inclusion of Ageing SRD Buildings from 1991 Scheme

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab highlighted that several housing projects developed under Mumbai’s SRD scheme—launched in 1991 as the original Slum Redevelopment Scheme—have now become dilapidated. He urged the government to bring these buildings under the scope of the new self-redevelopment policy. The SRD scheme was the precursor to the present SRA, established in 1995.

