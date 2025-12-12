Thane Traffic Police Achieves Success In Recovering 15 Stolen Vehicles Worth ₹1 Crore Including Audi Car And Harley Davidson This Year

The Thane City Traffic Department has achieved a significant success by recovering a total of 15 stolen vehicles worth 1 crore rupees during this year's regular inspection drive. |

Thane: The Thane City Traffic Department has achieved a significant success by recovering a total of 15 stolen vehicles worth 1 crore rupees during this year's regular inspection drive. This action, carried out between January 1 and December 9, 2025, included a luxury Audi car, an expensive Harley Davidson bike, 10 two-wheelers, and 4 auto rickshaws. The arrested vehicle thieves have been handed over to the concerned police stations. This information was provided by the Thane Traffic Department.

18 traffic units under 35 police stations perform traffic control and vehicle inspection

Cities like Thane, Dombivli, Kalyan, Vitthalwadi, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur, and Bhiwandi come under the Thane Police Commissionerate area. 18 traffic units under 35 police stations in this area continuously perform traffic control and vehicle inspection duties. During this time, 15 stolen vehicles, including many expensive ones, were detected during regular inspections throughout the year.

Harley Davidson recovery increased vigilance On November 13, 2025, during an inspection in Ulhasnagar, traffic police personnel stopped a motorcycle coming without a number plate. As soon as the police asked the vehicle to pull over, the three youths riding the bike took advantage of the crowd, pushed the policeman, and fled. The investigation was furthered with the help of the chassis number, which revealed that it was a Harley Davidson bike worth three and a half lakh rupees, belonging to Kunal Keni, a resident of Mulund. The recovered bike was handed over to the Navghar police station.

Official Statement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat said- "The document inspection carried out by the traffic police sometimes seems troublesome to vehicle drivers, but keeping traffic safety in mind, it is mandatory. Every driver should have a helmet, valid license, and necessary vehicle documents to avoid any inconvenience during inspection."

