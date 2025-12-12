Bhiwandi Civic Body Asked To Submit Fresh Waste-Management Plan Under NGT Norms

Samajwadi Party MLA Raes Shiekh |

Nagpur: The Bhivandi municipal corporation will be asked to come up with a new solid-waste management plan at the earliest as per the NGT norms. This was announced by industries minister Uday Samant replying to a calling attention motion by Samajwadi Party MLA Raes Shiekh.

A visibly agitated Shiekh said the Bhivandi city had no designated dumping ground for the municipal waste and for the last 20 years the garbage was being dumped in an open space that has no fence. There was no processing plant to deal with the waste and smoke, fires and waste being dumped illegally by the civic authorises were a major health hazard for two lakh residents living in that area.

Minister Samant admitted that indeed the situation was dangerous in Bhivandi in the absence of proper waste management facilities. He said he was immediately issuing orders to find a dumping ground and would direct the divisional commissioner to visit the city at the earliest and hold official meeting to resolve the issue. The existing dumping ground was in the vicinity of residential areas and posing serious threat to people living in nearby areas, he agreed.

Raes said public agitations and protests had failed to bring any relief to people by the municipal corporation which had not bothered to keep its assurance given in courts. He said a common dumping ground following NGT guidelines for several localities in MMR could be a viable solution.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/