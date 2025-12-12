Mumbai Metro Line-12 Milestone: 100th U-Girder Launched Near Dombivli MIDC As MMRDA Accelerates Orange Line Extension Toward May 2028 Deadline

The 100th U-girder for Metro Line-12 was launched near Dombivli MIDC, marking a major construction milestone for the Orange Line Extension | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 12: Mumbai’s Metro Line-12 (Orange Line Extension) has crossed a significant construction milestone with the launch of its 100th U-girder near Dombivli MIDC Metro Station on Shilphata Road, underscoring the rapid pace at which the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is pushing the project forward.

The 23.57-km fully elevated corridor, designed with 19 stations, is set to provide seamless, energy-efficient connectivity between Kalyan, Dombivli, Taloja and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, with officials indicating that this achievement signals the beginning of an accelerated construction phase promising quicker, cleaner and more reliable mobility across the Thane–Navi Mumbai belt.

Key Engineering Features and Interchanges Across the Corridor

Running parallel to the Kalyan–Shilphata–Taloja route, the alignment incorporates nearly 7 km of integration with the MSRDC flyover and features several complex engineering elements, including a 100-metre clear span at Kolegaon, multiple railway and ROB crossings, and high-rise stations soaring 21–23 metres above ground level.

The corridor is also poised to become a key interchange spine — connecting with Metro Line-5 at Kalyan, Metro Line-14 at Hedutane and Navi Mumbai Metro Line-1 at Amandoot — while a dedicated FOB will directly link commuters to Central Railway at Kalyan Junction.

Project Progress, Land Acquisition and Construction Activities

MMRDA has set May 2028 as the project’s completion target, and several components are already progressing briskly. Survey and alignment work for the Kalyan–Manpada section has been completed, while the first pile, pier cap and U-girder have been cast and erected.

A batching plant is fully operational to support large-scale construction, and civil works, along with pier construction, are advancing swiftly across priority stretches. Land acquisition and rehabilitation efforts are currently underway at Patripul and Amandoot, enabling the next phase of structural work.

Special Spans Highlight the Engineering Complexity of the Line

The corridor also demands a series of special spans, reflecting the engineering complexity of the route: a 54-metre span at APMC Kalyan Market, a 56-metre span at Regency Anantam Chowk, twin 65-metre spans over the Central Railway ROB at Patripul, a 75-metre steel superstructure for the Taloja ROB and the flagship 100-metre span over the Virar–Alibaug Multimodal Corridor at Kolegaon.

Metro Line-12 Set to Boost Regional Mobility and Spur TOD

With major milestones now falling into place, the Orange Line Extension is steadily shaping up as a transformative urban link — one that aims not only to ease mobility but also to spark transit-oriented development across the region, strengthening the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s evolution into a modern, integrated transport network.

