 Mumbai Metro Update: Kalyan–Taloja Line, Key Link To Navi Mumbai Airport, Crosses 100th U-Girder Milestone; Target Completion May 2028
The Mumbai Metro Line 12 (Kalyan–Taloja) project has reached a key construction milestone with the launch of its 100th U-girder near Dombivli MIDC. Spanning 23.57 km with 19 stations, the Orange Line will connect Kalyan to Navi Mumbai International Airport by 2028, improving connectivity and promoting sustainable urban mobility across Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
The Mumbai Metro Line 12 (Kalyan–Taloja) project, being developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), has achieved a significant milestone with the successful launch of its 100th U-girder near Dombivli MIDC Metro Station on Shilphata Road. This marks a crucial advancement in the metro’s construction timeline, signalling faster progress in the months ahead.

A 23.57 km Green Mobility Corridor

Stretching approximately 23.57 kilometres, the fully elevated Orange Line will connect Kalyan, Dombivli, Taloja, and eventually link to the Navi Mumbai International Airport, offering a cleaner, greener, and more efficient mode of travel. With 19 stations planned along the route, the metro will not only ease traffic congestion but also encourage transit-oriented development in the Kalwa–Taloja belt.

Engineering Excellence at Work

Running parallel to the Kalwa–Shilphata–Taloja route, the corridor features an integrated structure that includes a 7 km MSRDC flyover. The line is designed with several engineering marvels — including special spans such as a 100-metre clear span near Kolegaon, a 75-metre steel structure at Taloja ROB, and crossings over key rail and road networks. Elevated stations, set 21–23 metres high, are designed to offer seamless accessibility.

Smooth Interchange Connectivity

Once operational, the Orange Line will provide vital interchange links at Kalwa with Metro Line 5, at Hedutne with Line 14 and at Amandut with Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1. Additionally, a foot overbridge (FOB) at Kalwa Junction will directly connect to the Central Railway network. The entire project is targeted for completion by May 2028.

On-Ground Progress

Major developments include the completion of the Kalyan–Manpada survey, first pile, pier cap, and U-girder erection, and a fully operational batching plant. Civil works and pier construction are progressing rapidly, with land acquisition and rehabilitation works underway in Patripul and Amandut areas.

As MMRDA continues to advance this ambitious metro expansion, the project promises to enhance the travel experience and elevate the quality of urban life across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

