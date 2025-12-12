Mumbai Metro Update: Kalyan–Taloja Line, Key Link To Navi Mumbai Airport, Crosses 100th U-Girder Milestone; Target Completion May 2028 |

The Mumbai Metro Line 12 (Kalyan–Taloja) project, being developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), has achieved a significant milestone with the successful launch of its 100th U-girder near Dombivli MIDC Metro Station on Shilphata Road. This marks a crucial advancement in the metro’s construction timeline, signalling faster progress in the months ahead.

शतकाचा टप्पा पार.. ऑरेंज लाईनवरील कामकाज वेग पकडत आहे



एमएमआरडीएमार्फत उभारल्या जात असलेल्या मुंबई मेट्रो लाईन - १२ (कल्याण ते तळोजा) या प्रकल्पानं आणखी एक मोठी कामगिरी साध्य केली आहे. शिळफाटा रोडवरील डोंबिवली MIDC मेट्रो स्टेशनजवळ १०० वा U-गर्डर यशस्वीरीत्या लाँच करण्यात आला… https://t.co/SDIXNIGlvL — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) December 11, 2025

A 23.57 km Green Mobility Corridor

Stretching approximately 23.57 kilometres, the fully elevated Orange Line will connect Kalyan, Dombivli, Taloja, and eventually link to the Navi Mumbai International Airport, offering a cleaner, greener, and more efficient mode of travel. With 19 stations planned along the route, the metro will not only ease traffic congestion but also encourage transit-oriented development in the Kalwa–Taloja belt.

Engineering Excellence at Work

Running parallel to the Kalwa–Shilphata–Taloja route, the corridor features an integrated structure that includes a 7 km MSRDC flyover. The line is designed with several engineering marvels — including special spans such as a 100-metre clear span near Kolegaon, a 75-metre steel structure at Taloja ROB, and crossings over key rail and road networks. Elevated stations, set 21–23 metres high, are designed to offer seamless accessibility.

Smooth Interchange Connectivity

Once operational, the Orange Line will provide vital interchange links at Kalwa with Metro Line 5, at Hedutne with Line 14 and at Amandut with Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1. Additionally, a foot overbridge (FOB) at Kalwa Junction will directly connect to the Central Railway network. The entire project is targeted for completion by May 2028.

Read Also Mumbai Metro Lines 2A & 7 To Start At 7 am On Dec 12 For Safety Inspection

On-Ground Progress

Major developments include the completion of the Kalyan–Manpada survey, first pile, pier cap, and U-girder erection, and a fully operational batching plant. Civil works and pier construction are progressing rapidly, with land acquisition and rehabilitation works underway in Patripul and Amandut areas.

As MMRDA continues to advance this ambitious metro expansion, the project promises to enhance the travel experience and elevate the quality of urban life across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.