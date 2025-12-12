Virar Building Collapse Probe Deepens As VVMC Assistant Commissioner Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody And Suspended From Service

VIRAR – In a significant development regarding the tragic building collapse that claimed 17 lives three months ago, the court has remanded Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) Assistant Commissioner Gilson Gonsalves to 14 days of judicial custody. | X @fpjindia

Mumbai: VIRAR – In a significant development regarding the tragic building collapse that claimed 17 lives three months ago, the court has remanded Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) Assistant Commissioner Gilson Gonsalves to 14 days of judicial custody. Following the court's decision, the municipal corporation has also suspended him from service.

August 26 collapse during festival season left 17 dead

The tragedy occurred on August 26, 2025, in the Vijayanagar area of Virar East. A portion of the four-story Ramabai Apartment collapsed, claiming the lives of 17 innocent citizens and injuring 9 others. The disaster, which took place during the Ganeshotsav festival, sent shockwaves across the city.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik handed over the investigation to Crime Branch Unit-3.

Probe finds Assistant Commissioner responsible for gross civic negligence

During the probe, investigators held Assistant Commissioner Gonsalves (Ward C) responsible for gross negligence.

He was booked under various sections of the law and arrested on December 5, 2025.

He was initially remanded to police custody until December 10 for interrogation.

Upon being produced in court again after the expiry of his police custody, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days, as confirmed by Shahuraj Ranvare, Senior Police Inspector of Crime Branch Unit-3.

Civic officials have confirmed that following the court's order for judicial custody, the Municipal Corporation has initiated disciplinary action and suspended Gonsalves.

Collapse reignites concerns over illegal and unsafe buildings in Virar

The Ramabai Apartment tragedy has brought the issue of dangerous and unauthorized structures in the city back into sharp focus. Allegations have been raised that despite the building being classified as dangerous, civic officials failed to evacuate the residents, directly leading to the loss of life.

While Gonsalves is the first high-profile arrest, sources suggest that investigations are ongoing, and similar action may be taken against other municipal officials involved in the case.

