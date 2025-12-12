Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Schoolgirls Risking Lives On Shut Vikhroli FOB, Sparks Outrage Over Civic Negligence |

Mumbai: A disturbing incident from Mumbai’s Vikhroli has triggered massive concern after a video showing schoolgirls dangerously climbing down a closed Foot Over Bridge (FOB) went viral on social media. The clip highlights both the unsafe condition of the bridge and the alarming indifference of onlookers who watched the risky act unfold without stepping in to help.

Viral Video Shows Dangerous Act By Schoolgirl

The video shows the FOB sealed off with metal sheets, presumably due to ongoing repairs. Despite the closure, a group of schoolgirls can be seen trying to bypass the metal barricades. One girl is seen clinging to the outer railing of the bridge, attempting to carefully descend in a highly unsafe manner. Another girl stands behind her, appearing ready to follow the same route, while two other girls wait below the structure. Shockingly, several passers-by are seen watching the scene unfold but none intervene.

The clip was shared by the Instagram page Vikholikarr, which captioned it questioning the delay in repair work and pointing out the dangerous situations commuters, especially children, are being forced into. The caption asked why people, including minors, must resort to such risky methods simply to cross from one side to the other.

Netizens Slam Civic Body Alleging Negligence

The video drew immediate outrage from netizens. Many criticised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for failing to complete crucial infrastructure work on time and for not ensuring adequate safety measures around closed bridges. Some users expressed fear that such negligence could soon lead to a serious tragedy.

Comments poured in calling out civic apathy and failed political leadership. One user wrote that the situation was 'extremely dangerous' and that local representatives were responsible for allowing infrastructure to deteriorate to this point. Others brought up past instances of alleged collusion between builders and politicians, accusing authorities of ignoring public safety in favour of vested interests.

