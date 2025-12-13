Salaam Bombay Foundation’s Gully Fitness League Mobilises 1,500 Participants Across Mumbai’s Slums

In a bid to promote community-driven fitness among adolescents and families living in Mumbai’s urban slums, the Salaam Bombay Foundation (SBF) concluded its first-ever Gully Fitness League with a grand finale at the CIDCO Exhibition Turf in Vashi on Thursday.

The 45-day initiative saw 1,500 participants from 50 gullies, led by 25 trained student Fitizens, take part in accessible fitness activities conducted directly within their neighbourhoods.

Designed under SBF’s Fitness Monitors (Fitizens) programme, the Gully Fitness League aims to strengthen physical health, improve resilience, and encourage teamwork among resource-challenged communities that often lack safe recreational spaces. The heats, which began in November, culminated in a festive closing ceremony featuring a march past, torch relay and prizes for winning teams.

Founded in 2002, Salaam Bombay Foundation works with adolescents from low-income households to help them stay in school and build skills for healthier, more secure futures. The organisation runs in-school programmes and after-school academies in sports, arts and media, providing life skills, health awareness and vocational training. Its programmes aim to boost confidence, enhance decision-making, and open real career pathways for young people at risk of dropping out.

Describing the programme as a turning point for many first-time participants, Gaurav Arora, Chief Growth Officer at Salaam Bombay Foundation, said “For many participants, this was their first real exposure to organised sports and structured fitness activities. Limited access to safe spaces often leads to declining health and well-being. Through initiatives like the Gully Fitness League, we aim to break that cycle and build fitter futures. It is heartening to see communities come together to realise their physical and mental strength.”

The League featured a range of multidisciplinary fitness challenges, team-based contests and on-ground mentoring. Organisers said the event has reaffirmed the importance of hyper-local fitness initiatives that align with the national Fit India Movement. Participants of all ages came forward, highlighting strong community spirit and a shift towards healthier lifestyles

Teams from across the city, including the Ghatkopar Giants, Kanjur–Vikhroli Yoddhas, Thane–Mulund Steelers, Kurla–Sion Dabang, Khar–Bandra Warriors and Jogeshwari–Malad Fighters, gathered to cheer on the finalists.

For many adults, the League offered a rare opportunity to reconnect with fitness and community bonding.

“Participating reminded me of my childhood. I rarely get time for myself now, but the Gully Fitness League became the perfect excuse to try new games and enjoy a sense of community with neighbours. It was a refreshing break from daily routines.” said Bharti Bansode, 46, from Ramabai Colony in Ghatkopar.

The initiative also gave young Fitizens an opportunity to lead and build leadership skills.

“I have been part of SBF’s Sports Academy for five years. Leading community members in the Gully Fitness League helped me build confidence, management skills and leadership abilities.”said Aadesh Sawant, a 19-year-old Fitizen from Sandesh Vidyalaya Junior College.

