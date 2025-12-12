Mumbai This Weekend: From Jung Kook's GOLDEN Art Exhibit To Global Tribute For Zakir Hussain, Here's The Best Of Events For You

Mumbai |

Mumbai is buzzing with culture, creativity and once-in-a-lifetime experiences this weekend. From soul-stirring tributes and global-scale exhibitions to immersive dining adventures and community-powered festivals, the city is offering something for every mood. Whether you’re looking to celebrate art, explore new neighbourhoods or lose yourself in music, this is the perfect time to step out, discover fresh perspectives and reconnect with the vibrant spirit that defines Mumbai.

Maestro Forever: A global tribute to Zakir Hussain

Marking the first death anniversary of tabla legend Zakir Hussain, the NCPA will host an extraordinary two-day tribute featuring over 50 artistes from India and abroad. Expect powerful performances, conversations, lecture demonstrations and a touching photo journey that traces his unmatched legacy. His family members will also join the commemoration, making it a deeply emotional and historic event.

Date: 14 & 15 December 2025

Time: 9:00 am-9:00 pm

Venue: NCPA (Multiple Venues)

Book Here

Govandi Arts Festival

This community-rooted festival transforms Govandi into a living canvas, led by over 100 young, women and transgender artists reshaping the narrative of their neighbourhood. Wander through lantern-lit lanes, explore workshops, theatre, games, film screenings and exhibitions that spotlight themes of care, identity, migration and local resilience. It’s a rare chance to witness grassroots creativity on a global scale.

Date: Till 14 December 2025

Time: 2:00 pm- 10:00 pm

Venue: Public Ground, Natvar Parekh Compound, Govandi, Mumbai

Book Here

GOLDEN: The Moments: Jung Kook Art Exhibition

Step into an immersive world dedicated to Jung Kook’s solo album GOLDEN. Explore themed zones that chart his rise, display award-winning moments, showcase iconic performance gear and unfold the visual universe of his album versions, SHINE, SOLID and SUBSTANCE. Perfect for fans and art lovers alike, this exhibition captures the intensity, creativity and global impact of the superstar.

Date: 12 December, 2025 (Exhibit begins, will last till Jan 1)

Time: As per studio schedule (Check while booking)

Venue: Mehboob Studios, Mumbai

Book Here

Bismil ki Mehfil

Experience Sufi serenity with a modern twist as Bismil blends heartfelt poetry with dynamic techno beats for the first time ever on stage. His signature storytelling and vocal depth meet contemporary soundscapes, making this a unique night of rhythm, emotion and spiritual energy at the DOME.

Date: 13 December 2025

Time: 8:00 pm onwards

Venue: Mumbai DOME, SVP Stadium

Book Here

Blindfolded Dinner at Dorangos, Bandra

Indulge in a sensory adventure where sight takes a back seat. Guided into a dimly lit space and blindfolded, you’ll savour a surprise multi-course pure-veg meal designed to heighten aroma and flavour. With phones restricted, this one-hour experience encourages you to be fully present and rediscover food in a completely new way.

Date: Preferred on weekend

Time: 60-minute sessions (choose your slot on the booking website)

Venue: Dorangos, Bandra

Book Here