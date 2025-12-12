Ozempic Finally Arrives In India And Doctors Have Plenty To Say |

A major moment in India’s fight against type-2 diabetes arrived this week with the launch of Ozempic, the globally popular semaglutide drug known for its strong effects on blood sugar control and weight loss. Doctors, pharma companies and the wider public are already calling it a milestone for metabolic health.

The weekly injectable drug manufactured by Novo Nordisk has entered the market at a starting price of Rs 2,200 per 0.25 mg dose, or around Rs 8,800 for the starting month, making it one of the more accessible GLP-1 medications launched in India so far.

Experts cheer its efficacy, but concerns follow close behind

Several leading endocrinologists welcomed Ozempic’s entry.

Dr Mohan emphasised that the drug represents “science-driven care with patient-centred results,” noting that matching the right patient to the right treatment is crucial. He highlighted the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) position that Ozempic is the only GLP-1 receptor agonist with very high efficacy in both glycaemic control and weight reduction, and can even be considered first-line therapy for high cardiovascular risk patients. The FlexTouch pen adds the convenience of once-weekly administration.

Dr Unnikrishnan from the Chellaram Diabetes Institute called the launch “great news,” but also issued a clear reminder: the drug works only when paired with a strict regimen and regular exercise. He noted its wider benefits, including the potential to help prevent heart and kidney-related complications.

Adding to the scientific endorsement, endocrinologist Dr A.K. Singh said Ozempic “beats all other GLP-1RAs in head-to-head trials” for HbA1c reduction and weight loss. He also pointed out that Ozempic is the only GLP-1RA with data supporting renal disease progression prevention in diabetic kidney disease.

Not everyone is convinced that the ‘wonder drug’ is risk-free Amid the excitement, stronger criticism has also surfaced.

US physician Robert Yoho argued that Ozempic “fixes nothing,” claiming that it disrupts digestion, affects serotonin, and leads patients into dependence and litigation, calling it “the perfect trap” for lifelong revenue. His views echo the global debate around semaglutides and long-term side effects.

Beyond medical opinions, the cultural and commercial frenzy around the drug has taken on a life of its own. A Forbes India report even suggested that Ozempic could be the “word of the year,” with lifestyle communities obsessing over its weight-loss effects. Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director of Novo Nordisk India, described semaglutides as a ‘watershed moment’ comparable to the discovery of penicillin, predicting that the drug will rewrite India’s health landscape.

India’s diabetes burden makes it a high-stakes market

The Indian launch comes just months before Ozempic’s patent expiry in March 2026, opening the door for cheaper generics by companies like Dr Reddy’s and Sun Pharma. Novo Nordisk has already taken these firms to court to prevent early entry and stop the export of semaglutide versions to countries where patents have expired. While the Delhi High Court declined to halt Dr Reddy’s exports, the case involving Sun Pharma is still progressing.

Another corporate challenge is competition from Eli Lilly, whose drug Mounjaro became India’s top-selling drug by value in October 2025, overtaking Wegovy, Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss version of semaglutide. In response, Novo Nordisk slashed Wegovy’s price by 37% to stay competitive.

Despite the pressure, Shrotriya remains upbeat. Calling this “the start of the journey,” he suggested that with India’s massive diabetes population, “there isn’t much to lose,” and that more players in the space ultimately benefit patients.

A New Chapter in Diabetes Care With Caution

Ozempic’s arrival marks a turning point not just in treatment options but in how Indians think about metabolic health, weight, and chronic disease. The enthusiasm from clinicians, the warnings from sceptics, and the swirling commercial competition all point to the same fact: this drug is more than just a medicine; it is a moment.

As India steps into this new chapter, one thing is clear: while Ozempic promises major benefits, its real impact will depend on medical supervision, lifestyle changes, and long-term evidence. For now, it stands as one of the most talked-about and closely watched health developments of the year. (with inputs from)