Diljit Dosanjh Begins His Day At 4:30 AM: Inside His Power Packed Day Full Of Healthy Meals & Cobra Stretches

Diljit Dosanjh is teaming up with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali once again, marking their second collaboration after the critically acclaimed Amar Singh Chamkila. The actor-singer shared the exciting update through a lively Instagram vlog, one that gave fans a charming peek into his unbelievably disciplined (and undeniably funny) daily routine.

Early morning grind: Diljit’s day starts at 4:30 AM

Before most people even think about waking up, Diljit is already ticking off tasks. His vlog opens with the star dressed for an early workout, but not before a quick visit to his chicken coop. He jokes that he needs to check whether the hens have laid eggs, because if not, he might have to settle for last night’s dinner for breakfast. Classic Diljit humor that fans adore.

A workout routine packed with joke-worthy reps

The fitness session that follows shows Diljit climbing stairs for a warmup and then moving into push-ups, jumping jacks, chest presses and a cobra stretch. In true Diljit style, he claims he completes “1001, 12005 and 36501” reps, numbers that only he could deliver with such straight-faced comic timing.

Post-exercise, he sticks to a clean diet: a glass of green juice followed by a fruit bowl topped with protein powder, giving fans a glimpse into his balanced wellness routine.

On set with Imtiaz Ali: A collaboration fans love

The vlog then shifts to his workday, where Diljit joins a motorcade en route to a shoot. On set, he reconnects with Imtiaz Ali, who shares a heartfelt compliment: “There are many actors in the world, but you feel like my own. That’s why I cast you again.”

Their rapport is evident, unsurprising for fans who loved their synergy in Chamkila, where Diljit’s transformative performance earned widespread praise.

Although the team expected to wrap by 7 pm, filming stretched until 8:30 pm. Diljit mentions he doesn’t mind the extra hours, especially when working with a director he deeply respects.

A heartwarming end: Surrounded by fans he calls ‘Rabb’

As the day winds down, Diljit is greeted by a large group of young fans waiting to meet him. He lovingly refers to them as “rabb” (God), taking his time to interact with each one before heading home. The moment beautifully captures Diljit’s grounded nature despite global recognition and a packed schedule.