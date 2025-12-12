Priyanka Chopra's Floral Ensemble Steals The Show During Her Short Mumbai Visit

By: Rahul M | December 12, 2025
Priyanka Chopra was in Mumbai, having just arrived to shoot for The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4, and despite the December chill, she stepped out radiating full spring energy
All images from Instagram
She wore a custom Arpita Mehta ensemble, featuring a sand-beige base splashed with soft blue floral prints, instantly setting a romantic, breezy tone
The look centred around a corset-style bustier, structured and sculpting, offering a modern contrast to the fluidity of the saree silhouette
Attached to the corset was a pre-stitched saree drape that fell seamlessly, creating effortless movement and a graceful, almost liquid flow as she stood and posed
A matching printed scarf detail around her neck added dimension, part accessory, part extension of the print-enhancing the dreamy, spring-inspired vibe
She paired the outfit with elegant Bvlgari jewellery, keeping the accessories refined so the floral detailing remained the star
Her signature voluminous, textured hair with a side parting, paired with a bold red lip and glowing makeup, completed the look
