Shakira Gets Emotional As Sons Milan & Sasha Join Her Onstage & Sing 'Acrostico' During 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' World Tour

Shakira delivered one of the most heartfelt moments of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour when her sons, Milan and Sasha, surprised fans by joining her for a live performance in Argentina. The emotional appearance instantly became one of the highlights of her record-breaking stadium tour.

A heartfelt family moment on stage

The 48-year-old global superstar performed her 2023 track “Acrostico”, a tender ballad that features her sons’ vocals. As the music began, the audience erupted in cheers when 12-year-old Milan and 10-year-old Sasha walked onto the stage wearing matching pale-blue suits.

Shakira, glowing in a baby-blue dress with a metallic corset top and pleated detailing, appeared visibly moved. After the performance, Milan kissed his mother on the cheek while Sasha waved enthusiastically at the crowd, moments that quickly warmed the hearts of fans worldwide.

The meaning behind “Acrostico”

“Acrostico” is crafted as a love letter to her children. True to its name, each line in the song begins with letters that form meaningful words, symbolising the structure, creativity and depth Shakira poured into the piece. The song was released during a challenging chapter in her life, following her split from former Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique in June 2022.

For Shakira, the song marked a turning point. It represented resilience, healing and the unwavering grounding that motherhood has brought her. Fans have often described it as one of her most personal works in recent years.

A milestone moment in a record-breaking tour

The performance took place during the Latin icon’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour, which launched in April 2024 to support her chart-topping album of the same name. The tour has not only filled stadiums across continents but has also become the highest-grossing Latin tour by a female artist, cementing Shakira’s legacy as a global powerhouse.

In recognition of her massive global impact, she received Billboard’s Global Touring Icon Award in 2024. By the tour’s conclusion in February, Shakira will have delivered an impressive 82 shows, many of them sold out within hours.